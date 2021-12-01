Abby the Pup's Top 10 Printables for Preschoolers

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abby the Pup is becoming one of the most popular websites for preschool content. Launched earlier this year, it has provided hundreds of thousands of teachers and parents with free educational materials to help educate their young children. Over 35 million pages have been downloaded from over 200 countries across the world.

All content on the website has been donated to the public domain. Currently, there are over 2,000 pages of content organized by Literature, Math, General Skills and Knowledge, and Classroom. Recently, based on user feedback, Videos, Activity Books and E-Books have been added to the site.

The top 10 most popular documents are:

Alphabet Identification (34 pages) Alphabet Trace and Write (26 pages) Colors (51 pages) Alphabet Activities (42 pages) Sight Words (22 pages) Match Letters (36 pages) Word Recognition (31 pages) Number Trace and Write (10 pages) Shapes (31 pages) Word Families (23 pages)

Abby the Pup's popularity may be attributed to:

All content is absolutely free

The website is a safe and commercial free with no fees or advertisements

Abby the Pup is easy to use, with 1 click access to content from the home page

There is a wide variety of content for teachers and parents to choose from

Children love learning from these fun, colorful and interesting materials

Please visit www.abbythepup.com.

About Abby the Pup: www.abbythepup.com was launched in early 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many young children could not go to school or were required to learn remotely from home. It was a stressful time for children, parents, and teachers. Out of this crisis came the inspiration. Why must educational materials be so difficult to access, costly and commercialized? It should be easy to use and freely available in the public domain to help teachers and parents educate their young children. This is the mission of Abby the Pup.

