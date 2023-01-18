ABC 7 EYEWITNESS NEWS ALONG WITH THE LEAGUES OF WOMEN VOTERS OF ILLINOIS/CHICAGO AND UNIVISION CHICAGO PRESENT COMMERCIAL FREE, 90-MINUTE DEBATE
Jan 18, 2023, 11:04 ET
VOTE 2023: THE RACE FOR CHICAGO MAYOR: THE CANDIDATES DEBATE, LIVE AT 7 P.M. ON ABC 7.2, STREAMING ON ABC7CHICAGO.COM AND ABC 7'S CONNECTED TV APPS
** Debate Available to Media on Chicago Switch excerpt Excerpts limited to 2-minutes with following credit: "ABC 7 Chicago"
CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHO:
|
ABC 7 Eyewitness News, in conjunction with the Leagues of Women Voters of Chicago/Illinois and Univision Chicago
|
WHAT:
|
VOTE 2023: THE RACE FOR CHICAGO MAYOR: THE CANDIDATES DEBATE, LIVE, 90-MINUTE, COMMERCIAL FREE
|
The nine candidates running for Chicago mayor will participate in a live, 90-minute, commercial free debate on ABC 7 from 7-8:30 P.M. moderated by ABC 7 Anchor Judy Hsu. ABC 7's Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision Anchor Enrique Rodriguez will also question the candidates.
|
WHEN:
|
THURSDAY, JANUAR 19
|
DEBATE: Airs Live on ABC 7.2 and streamed live on www.abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 Chicago News app and ABC 7 Connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku, as well as ABC7 YouTube account and Facebook.
|
ABC7 Chicago's Main Channel, 7.1 To Air Debate on
|
The debate will also be available on-demand at www.abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 Chicago News app.
|
The commercial-free debate will be simultaneously translated and aired live on Univision's digital platforms (univisionchicago.com, app, YouTube channel and Facebook page) and on UNIMAS (WXFT-TV) on Sunday Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.
|
*Audio feed can be taken from live stream on abc7chicago.com or on-demand.
|
WHERE:
|
ABC 7 Chicago, 190 N. State Street
|
WHY:
|
ABC 7 Chicago is partnering with the Leagues of Women Voters of Chicago/Illinois and Univision Chicago in an effort to give voters a close-up look at the issues and concerns facing Chicagoans and the next mayor.
**Candidates have been offered an opportunity to speak to the media after the debate.
**Media will not have access to debate studio prior and during the debate.
SOURCE WLS Television
Share this article