ABC 7 NY's Weekend Showcase Spotlights On Chongqing: A Land of Natural Beauty

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chongqing, a thriving metropolis in southwest China and a vivid city and known to many Americans, was in the spotlight this weekend on ABC7 New York's Weekend Showcase.

The airing of the Weekend Showcase featured a Kong Fu teacher walking on water, the Hongya cave and the UNESECO Heritage Site of Dazu to Chongqing hotpot and gave American viewers the opportunity to discover more about this China's most thriving metropolis.

The Weekend Showcase co-produced by WABC and Cimagine Media Group, LLC, was another in-depth and comprehensive storytelling of Chongqing, following the great success of the special programs for the city in 2015 and 2017. The Weekend Showcase of Chongqing averaged 291,000 Total Viewers, which was #1 in the time period and 74% higher than the next-closest station.

In the Weekend Showcase, host Danielle Bellini led the audience on a fun exploration of Chongqing, along the mighty Yangtze, thoroughly revealing the magnificent natural landscape, the long history of cultural heritage and the inclusive personality of the city.

Li Li, President of Cimagine Media, LLC, noted: "In this information age, audiences are more looking to learn, discover, and immerse themselves in a new narrative."

"This is our opportunity, as media, to write the destination's story, their way; to seek out the most compelling new angles that make audiences and consumers want to visit," she added. "Through this weekend showcase of Chongqing, we wanted to illustrate how this mega-city with over 30 million in population draws international attention and demonstrate Chongqing's great blend of nature, history and culture."

The showcase was followed by a screening review with travel agencies, tour operators and media representatives, hosted by Sino-American Friendship Association and Chongqing China Culture & Tourism Promotion Center in New York.

During the screening session, participants including travel industry leaders and media from both the US and China, shared their perspectives, insights and best practices on how to better introduce and promote Chinese tourism resources in the US.

