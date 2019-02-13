ABC Financial and Club Access Systems Announce Vendor Partnership

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Financial (ABC), the leading software and payment processing provider to the health and fitness industry, announced their preferred partnership with Club Access Systems, provider of innovative hardware and software door access solutions.

Club Access Systems is the only Access Controls service company specifically servicing the health and fitness industry. Providing gym owners with the most feature rich 24/7 door solution with advanced tailgating and camera integration, they offer a full suite of affordable security automation options. Club Access Systems offers 24/7 tech support, Mobile and Web apps for easy access and functionality while cost effective and easy to install. They are Barcode, QR code, RFID, Biometric, and Mobile certified with seamless integration to ABC.

"Club Access Systems understands the fitness industry and the struggles club owners have with keeping their facilities secure," says Kelly Card, SVP of Partner Relations for ABC Financial. "From 24 hour access to tailgating issues, they have the right software and hardware solution to help club management monitor access remotely from anywhere."

ABC Financial is the nation's leading software and payment processing provider for health and fitness clubs. Its comprehensive offerings include payment processing solutions and advanced health club management tools, such as DataTrak, that allow gym owners and managers to track and manage memberships and member and employee schedules, drive member engagement, and automate payment processing functions. Founded in 1981 by Jim Bottin, ABC Financial's cutting edge technology and top quality customer service are utilized by more than 7,000 health clubs across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The company's software has won numerous design and feature awards, such as Club Industry's Best of the Best and IHRSA's Vendor of the Year. In January 2018, ABC Financial was acquired by an affiliate of Thoma Bravo, LLC, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA and Chicago, IL.

