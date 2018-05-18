ABC Financial and Conduit Innovation Announce Vendor Relationship

Conduit Innovation is a provider of preconfigured, ready-to-use business intelligence (BI) solutions, including Fitness ONE designed specifically for fitness industry organizations. This subscription-based BI solution combines multiple data streams (operations, marketing, CRM etc.) into a single viewport, analyzes them and delivers actionable insights to eliminate the hassle of data mining for busy fitness-industry leaders.

"Conduit Innovation delivers simple, intuitive and integrated business intelligence tools that give club operators immediate and valuable insights into their businesses," stated Kelly Card, SVP of Partner Relations for ABC Financial. "Fitness ONE stands apart for its usability, rapid deployment and immediate value to make the lives of club owners easier."

Fitness ONE is comprised of more than 30 standard fitness-industry specific views and offered in three subscription tiers. Depending on the package selected, customers also receive a minimum of two tailored data points included in their reports.

"We are delighted to be the preferred BI vendor of choice for ABC Financial," said Justin Perry, founder and chief executive officer for Conduit Innovation. "Our Fitness ONE solution can help ABC's customers thrive amidst fierce competition in a marketplace where the true cost of acquiring new members has never been higher and retaining existing members is crucial to the health of a club."

About Conduit Innovation

Conduit Innovation partners with growth-stage organizations to help them navigate the complexities of business maturity and market expansion in a digitally driven landscape. Our service product Conduit ONE and its industry-specific dashboards are subscription-based business intelligence solutions designed for non-technical leaders who want to make informed decisions and quickly spot trends with a holistic view across all business data. For more information, visit www.theoneconduit.com.

About ABC Financial

Launched in 1981, ABC Financial has revolutionized software and payment processing for the health and fitness industry. Headquartered in the Little Rock, Ark. area, ABC Financial serves approximately 7,000 clubs throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. The company's innovative club management software, DataTrak, is the most complete web-based software in the health and fitness industry. www.abcfinancial.com. Text DataTrak to 87365 to receive additional information about ABC Financial's club management software.

