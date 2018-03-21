ABC Financial and First Credit Services Announce Vendor Relationship

FCS is a debt-collection solution for the health and fitness industry. Representing over 4,000 gyms, they are focused on professionally delivering a compliant collection solution that gym operators can rely on for added revenue without alienating past-due customers. As skilled collectors and experienced negotiators, their call center agents are professionals who listen carefully, communicate clearly and are diligent about meeting every requirement made by their clients.

"First Credit Services is equally focused on collecting debt while maintaining a relationship between the delinquent member and club," stated Kelly Card, SVP of Partner Relations for ABC Financial. "Maintaining a good relationship leaves the door open for past-due members to reinstate their membership with the gym. This is a win-win for our clients."

"We're excited about our partnership with ABC Financial," stated Raj Chhabria, CEO of First Credit Services Inc. "Our integration with the ABC Financial billing platform allows past-due members data to flow seamlessly to collections. With this solution, fitness and wellness facilities can focus on providing a positive experience to their past-due members, increase revenues and accelerate member engagement and retention."

For over 25 years, First Credit Services, Inc. (FCS) has remained a leading provider of business process outsourcing, A/R management and debt collection services for many of the most- recognized health and fitness brands - serving over 4000 fitness facilities throughout the United States. They pride themselves on their ability to build effective outsourcing programs to meet the exact requirements of each business partner. www.firstcreditonline.com

Launched in 1981, ABC Financial has revolutionized software and payment processing for the health and fitness industry. Headquartered in the Little Rock, Arkansas area, ABC Financial serves approximately 7,000 clubs throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company's innovative club-management software, DataTrak, is the most complete web-based software in the health and fitness industry. www.abcfinancial.com. Text DataTrak to 87365 to receive additional information about ABC Financial's club-management software.

Steve Ayers

Chief Revenue Officer

ABC Financial

501-515-5066

steve.ayers@abcfinancial.com

