ABC Financial and Trek Announce Vendor Partnership

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Financial (ABC), the leading software and payment processing provider to the health and fitness industry, today announced their preferred partnership with Trek CCM, LLC. ABC is excited to integrate Trek's automated, yet personal, customer communications platform with ABC's software ecosystem. Trek's solution, Heather, will enable clubs using ABC Financial software to effectively and efficiently communicate with members on a continuous basis.

"Too many gym owners are feeling pain that Heather will alleviate," said Trek founder and CEO Cameron Marcum. "Consider how much work they put into hiring and training new employees and pushing marketing promotions, only to see their efforts impeded by poor execution. Recently-hired employees are less effective at building relationships with customers, don't follow up as well with hard-earned leads, have below-average closing ratios – and often turn over quickly."

As a veteran user and builder of fitness messaging platforms over several decades, Marcum realized the significant opportunity to address the opportunities not addressed by current SMS marketing providers. Heather was created to simplify a gym owner's life while generating immediate results, without relying on employees to initiate conversations. The text-based communications platform helps clubs reach out to both members and prospects at the exact moments that are most impactful to signup, renewal, and overall engagement. Heather also helps owners and staff fill classes, perform collections, and even survey and win back lapsed members.

"When we learned about the capabilities of Heather, the benefits to bringing this functionality to our customers was immediately clear," said Kelly Card, Chief Engagement Officer at ABC. "Trek's Preferred Partner status with ABC is a reflection of the opportunities in both revenue and improved member experiences that Cameron and the team have built for gym owners."

"For Trek customers, the bottom line is a better bottom line," Marcum said.

About ABC Financial

ABC Financial (abcfinancial.com) is a premier provider of technology and related financial services for the health and fitness industry, renown for exceptional client service for clubs and their members. Its market-leading billing and collections solutions automate the revenue cycle that enable owners and operators to achieve better financial performance, all in a Software-as-a-Service and cloud-based platform. ABC's comprehensive technology solutions include DataTrak advanced health club management and MYiCLUBonline extensible member engagement platforms that allow owners and operators to efficiently manage employees, members, resources, sales and drive improved member engagement. Founded in 1981, ABC helps more than 7,000 health clubs across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico perform better and more profitably. ABC Financial is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm based in San Francisco and Chicago (thomabravo.com).

