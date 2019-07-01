ABC Financial and VendNovation Announce Vendor Partnership

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Financial (ABC), the leading software and payment processing provider to the health and fitness industry, announced their preferred partnership with VendNovation, provider of vending management software for industrial and retail applications.

VendNovation connects vending machines to the cloud using intelligent controllers that enable user authentication, credit card payments and real-time uploads of transaction data. Their enterprise-grade vending management software gives centralized control and data visibility to vending operators of all sizes.

VendNovation now offers vending machines that integrate with DataTrak Club Management Software. Gym members purchase products by simply scanning their barcode, and club owners are afforded seamless DataTrak integration for managing pricing and reporting retail sales. Plus, a cloud-based vending dashboard enables centralized inventory monitoring and alerts. The machines enable round-the-clock sales at clubs with 24-hour access, save labor with five-minute restocks, prevent product shrinkage, and provide members quick access to snacks and beverages without waiting in a check-out line.

"VendNovation brings new revenue opportunities to gym owners and makes running a gym easier, while giving members what they need," says Kelly Card, SVP of Partner Relations for ABC Financial. "They understand the need to create new offerings and revenue streams without incorporating additional employee payroll or operational burdens."

"We are excited to be working with ABC Financial to bring smart vending capabilities to the fitness industry," says Cal Bauer, VP of Marketing and Sales for VendNovation. "Together, we're able to offer unparalleled member convenience that can be deployed by fitness club organizations of any size."

About VendNovation

VendNovation is a top tier provider of vending management software for industrial and retail applications. Industries served include manufacturing, healthcare, IT and retail food service. The company offers VN Cloud, a platform for managing a variety of remote transactional devices including vending machines, lockers and water dispensers. Organizations large and small gain efficient control of these devices with sales reporting, inventory management, machine status, access control rules, driver routes and much, much more. Over 1,000 organizations, including many Fortune 500 enterprises count on VendNovation technologies every day.

About ABC Financial

ABC Financial is the nation's leading software and payment processing provider for health and fitness clubs. Its comprehensive offerings include payment processing solutions and advanced health club management tools, such as DataTrak, that allow gym owners and managers to track and manage memberships and member and employee schedules, drive member engagement, and automate payment processing functions. Founded in 1981 by Jim Bottin, ABC Financial's cutting edge technology and top quality customer service are utilized by more than 7,000 health clubs across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The company's software has won numerous design and feature awards, such as Club Industry's Best of the Best and IHRSA's Vendor of the Year. In January 2018, ABC Financial was acquired by an affiliate of Thoma Bravo, LLC, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA and Chicago, IL.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Jennifer Hutchinson

Director of Public Relations and Events

ABC Financial

501-515-5029

jennifer.hutchinson@abcfinancial.com

SOURCE ABC Financial