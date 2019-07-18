ABC Financial Announces New CEO and Expanded Leadership Team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Financial Services, LLC (ABC), the leading provider of technology and related financial services for the health and fitness industry, announced today a series of leadership appointments designed to strengthen its long-term market positioning, including naming current President Bill Davis as CEO. Davis will also continue to serve as President and will serve on ABC's board of managers.

Davis replaces longtime CEO and industry veteran Paul Schaller, who will move to the position of vice chairman of ABC's board of directors where he will work closely with Davis and the expanded leadership team to execute on its strategic initiatives and support ABC's accelerated growth.

Schaller, a member of the ABC family for the past 27 years, has been the face of the company and an institution in the fitness industry. His rise from sales to president to chief executive and now vice chairman serves as an example of Schaller's leadership and dedication that has helped make ABC the industry leader.

"I could not be prouder and more excited to have handpicked Bill as my successor, to lead us into the next phase of our unprecedented journey," Schaller said. "He shares my deep passion and commitment to our customers and our employees. He has an excellent track record of attracting exceptional talent to join our team for the sole purpose of delivering a world-class experience and innovative solutions for our customers and, ultimately, the fitness industry as a whole. In my 27 years with ABC Financial, I have never been more confident or excited about our future and our leadership position."

ABC has consistently focused on improving its product portfolio, and the promotion of Davis will equip the company to thrive in today's increasingly personalized and integrated health and fitness experience.

"Paul set the bar very high during his tenure as ABC's CEO, and I want to do everything I can to ensure that the success he built here is honored and we continue to exceed client expectations," Davis said. "I am really excited about the prospect of applying my past experiences in healthcare, information technology and financial services to ABC."

Davis joined ABC in February of 2019. He was previously the chief financial officer for Paycor Inc., a Cincinnati-based human capital management company. Davis' experience working at the intersection of high growth and competitive industries with disruptive technology makes him uniquely suited to lead ABC as it builds on its commitment to expand the scope of its offerings.

"By capitalizing on what we do best and reinforced with our strengthened commitment to innovation, ABC Financial will continue to address industry challenges and expand our leadership position in this expanding market," Davis added.

In addition to the appointment of Bill Davis as President and CEO, ABC has added several new members to the company's executive leadership team to execute on Davis' vision. This includes building on the exceptional service model the company is known for and modernizing their industry leading ABC billing and collection solutions that will be enhanced for ABC's clients and its broad partner network. His vision also includes expanded club management and member engagement solutions that will set a new standard in user experience and mobile-first design. These new solutions will maintain the company's high standards for security and regulatory compliance and center around Software-as-a-Service and cloud-based scalability and availability. Davis' vision provides fitness club owners and operators a robust solution set to help them optimize financial performance and club operations as well as solutions for members to engage with their fitness providers in new and differentiated ways.

To support Davis' expanded leadership team, the following individuals have joined ABC recently:

Khal Rai recently assumed responsibilities as ABC's Chief Operating Officer. Prior to starting at ABC, Khal served as the President and CEO of SRS Health, a SaaS company in the healthcare industry. In his new role as COO, Rai will apply the expertise and insight he has gained from a career in technology to ensure ABC continues to deliver a positive and consistent client experience across the client life cycle.

Ryon Packer is ABC's new Chief Product Officer. Packer is a career product leader who previously served as the Senior Vice President of Product Management for the financial services company FISERV. Packer's priority at ABC is to ensure that every interaction with member, club and payment management systems is a seamless and frictionless process with the stated objectives of continual innovation and ABC's ongoing commitment to promote "Raving Fans".

Ashok Pinto is the new Chief Technology Officer for ABC. Throughout his career in technology, Pinto has sought out emerging tech companies and formed organizations that deliver unique solutions while driving operational efficiency. He most recently worked as the CTO at cxLoyalty, a customer engagement company. Pinto is committed to building a development organization that continues to deliver quality solutions to the market in an accelerated manner.

Cristine Kao recently joined ABC as the Chief Marketing Officer after serving as the Vice President of Global Marketing at ACTIVE Network, a portfolio company of Global Payments Inc. Kao brings her knowledge of modern marketing that includes demand generation, product marketing, sales enablement and customer success. Her focus at ABC will be creating compelling and inspirational market and ABC community engagement through on-going education and differentiated experiences.

Kyle Garner has been with ABC since January 2019 and is ABC's Chief Sales Officer. Kyle brings sales, marketing, service and operational experience after an extensive tenure with Xerox, most recently as Vice President of its Graphic Communications division.t. At ABC, Kyle will focus on growing ABC's business by utilizing his experience of leading multi-channel go-to-market organizations.

Rachana Jain serves as ABC's new Chief People Officer. Rachana brings over 20 years of strategic management experience to the Human Resources function where she has led teams through organizational development and growth transformation. Jain will be accelerating a cultural transformation at ABC focused on digitalization and innovation, that is designed to deliver an exceptional client experience every day.

About ABC Financial

ABC Financial (abcfinancial.com) is a premier provider of technology and related financial services for the health and fitness industry, renown for exceptional client service for clubs and their members. Its market-leading billing and collections solutions automate the revenue cycle that enable owners and operators to achieve better financial performance, all in a Software-as-a-Service and cloud-based platform. ABC's comprehensive technology solutions include DataTrak advanced health club management and myiCLUBonline extensible member engagement platforms that allow owners and operators to efficiently manage employees, members, resources, sales and drive improved member engagement. Founded in 1981, ABC helps more than 7,000 health clubs across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico perform better and more profitably. ABC Financial is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm based in San Francisco and Chicago (thomabravo.com).

Media Contact:

Merrick Laravea

214-238-8146

Merrick.Laravea@hkstrategies.com

SOURCE ABC Financial

