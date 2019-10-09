ABC Financial Partners with Club Industry to support the first Healthcare & Fitness Integration Summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Industry and ABC Financial are excited to announce ABC Financial as the Premier Platinum Sponsor of the inaugural Health & Fitness Integration Summit to be held on October 10th & 11th in Chicago, IL.

The Healthcare & Fitness Integration Summit is an exclusive two-day event and will be part of the 2019 Club Industry Show. The Summit will provide a wealth of content for medical professionals, health system administrators, fitness professionals, health club operators, and other C-level executives.

With presentations from both fitness executives and medical physicians, the topics covered at the Summit were curated to provide both audiences with the context and strategies they need to encourage participation in everyday fitness.

"When the concept of the Summit was first shared with ABC, the impact of contributing to the event's mission was clear," said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Financial. "We understand the importance that fitness plays in the achievement of overall health. ABC couldn't be more excited to join Club Industry's Health & Fitness Integration Summit and help accelerate the conversation between these like-minded communities of health professionals."

Designed to generate new conversations between the two disciplines, the Healthcare & Fitness Integration Summit will include content from compelling thought leaders and practitioners with real success stories. The Summit's goal is to increase awareness of the opportunities in partnerships between the health club community and the healthcare community as they work to improve the overall health of Americans.

"This year's Summit is a truly unique opportunity to hear from leaders in both fields," said Marty McCallen, managing director of Club Industry. "Having the involvement of key supporters such as ABC has helped us build an event that's sure to deliver new perspectives and concrete action items."

Mike Alpert, President and CEO of The Claremont Club in Claremont, California, is a speaker as well as an attendee at the Summit.

"So many of our goals for members align perfectly with their healthcare providers, but we very rarely have the chance to discuss best practices in a productive setting like this Summit," Alpert said. "I'm looking forward to sharing with my team and potentially pursuing new partnerships with the healthcare community in Claremont."

