ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Aims for New Company Record to Fund Childhood Cancer Research

Florida's largest family-owned wine and spirits retailer partners with National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for 12th straight year.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, will team up with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) and Constellation Brands for the 12th straight year to raise vital funds for pediatric cancer research.

From June 25, 2023, to Aug. 26, 2023, ABC guests may donate any amount at store registers or contribute simply by purchasing select wines from Constellation Brands, including popular brands like Meiomi and Kim Crawford. A portion of every dollar raised directly supports NPCF's mission to reduce side effects from current cancer treatments and improve survival rates.

"Thanks to our guests and Constellation brand wines, we raised over $337,000 last year for critical childhood cancer research," said Dave Larue, Executive Vice President of Sales for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. "This year, we hope to surpass that."

NPCF is a top-rated nonprofit organization with a network of over 35 cutting-edge hospitals across the country. The charity is dedicated to developing research and clinical trials for less toxic, more effective treatments for pediatric cancer.

"We are so grateful for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Constellation Brands for their 12th consecutive year supporting our mission to fund research to find less toxic, more effective treatment options for the 43 kids diagnosed with cancer every day," said CEO of NPCF David Frazer.

ABC has contributed over 1.6 million dollars to critical childhood cancer research since 2011 with the help of guest donations and participating Constellation Wine brands.

To learn more about this partnership and donate, please visit abcfws.com/nationalpcf or see this video:

https://youtu.be/pKUQS1QgW9M

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits currently has 126 stores throughout Florida and has been family-owned and operated since 1936.

