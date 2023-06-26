ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Aims for New Company Record to Fund Childhood Cancer Research

News provided by

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

26 Jun, 2023, 11:37 ET

Florida's largest family-owned wine and spirits retailer partners with National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for 12th straight year.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, will team up with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) and Constellation Brands for the 12th straight year to raise vital funds for pediatric cancer research.

From June 25, 2023, to Aug. 26, 2023, ABC guests may donate any amount at store registers or contribute simply by purchasing select wines from Constellation Brands, including popular brands like Meiomi and Kim Crawford. A portion of every dollar raised directly supports NPCF's mission to reduce side effects from current cancer treatments and improve survival rates. 

"Thanks to our guests and Constellation brand wines, we raised over $337,000 last year for critical childhood cancer research," said Dave Larue, Executive Vice President of Sales for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. "This year, we hope to surpass that."

NPCF is a top-rated nonprofit organization with a network of over 35 cutting-edge hospitals across the country. The charity is dedicated to developing research and clinical trials for less toxic, more effective treatments for pediatric cancer.

"We are so grateful for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Constellation Brands for their 12th consecutive year supporting our mission to fund research to find less toxic, more effective treatment options for the 43 kids diagnosed with cancer every day," said CEO of NPCF David Frazer.

ABC has contributed over 1.6 million dollars to critical childhood cancer research since 2011 with the help of guest donations and participating Constellation Wine brands. 

To learn more about this partnership and donate, please visit abcfws.com/nationalpcf or see this video: 

https://youtu.be/pKUQS1QgW9M

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits
Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits currently has 126 stores throughout Florida and has been family-owned and operated since 1936. 

Media Contacts
Sarah Bradley
ABC Fine Wine & Spirits 
Communications Specialist
[email protected]

Shelby Gehrdes
National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
Marketing Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Also from this source

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits launches fast-shopping app with limited-time free delivery promotion

Limited edition Romulan Ale Rye Whiskey from Star Trek Spirits arrives at select ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stores

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.