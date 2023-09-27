ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Celebrates New Store Opening in Boynton Beach with Chance to Win $250 Shopping Spree

News provided by

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

27 Sep, 2023, 09:17 ET

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store in the flourishing western region of Palm Beach County, marking the second location in Boynton Beach. The store officially opens Thursday, September 28, 2023, and will be commemorated with a big shopping spree giveaway to celebrate the occasion. The store is located at 8601 Boynton Beach Blvd., just west of the Florida Turnpike. 

Grand Opening Celebration: On Saturday, September 30, ABC will host a grand opening celebration featuring a complimentary wine tasting from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will also have a chance to enter an exclusive raffle to win a $250 shopping spree that includes assistance from an ABC wine and spirits expert who will guide the winner in handpicking selections tailored to their tastes. 

"We're excited to establish a stronger presence in Boynton Beach, a community that has supported us for years," stated Regional Vice President Mike McBride. "Our newest store will uphold the exceptional service our guests recognize across the state, but with an even broader selection. We believe both our loyal customers and newcomers will be delighted by this much-anticipated location. It's truly a privilege to serve this community." 

This new 11,165-square-foot store features wine, spirits and beer experts, thousands of popular brands, exclusive labels from ABC's Sourced & Certified™ Collection, a walk-in humidor, and a gourmet section. Guests who are new to ABC can sign up for ABC Access Rewards loyalty benefits like $10 off every $100 wine purchase, $5 coupons, free bottles, and Vault access for hard-to-find bottles like Pappy Van Winkle, Blanton's and more.   

ABC has been serving Florida residents and visitors since 1936 and offers in-store services from sampling areas, a concierge service for large events, and online shopping with curbside pickup through abcfws.com. ABC has 126 locations in Florida, which typically carry more than 10,000 different wines, spirits, beers, cigars and accessories. Each location is staffed with a knowledgeable, passionate team to help guests find what they are looking for and discover new favorites. 

Store Hours of Operation:

  • Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Friday to Saturday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Learn more about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, by visiting abcfws.com. Keep up with ABC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube

Media Contact:
Mary Lytle
Sr. Manager of Digital Advertising & Content  
[email protected]      

SOURCE ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

