ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Invites Guests to Help Surpass $3 Million Raised for Pediatric Cancer Research

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is asking guests to help achieve a milestone that has been 15 years in the making. During its annual fundraising campaign benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF), ABC hopes to surpass $3 million raised for pediatric cancer research since the partnership began in 2011.

From June 28 through August 31, 2026, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits guests are encouraged to round up their purchase at the register to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. It's a simple way to make a meaningful difference, with every donation helping fund research to develop safer, more effective treatments for children battling cancer. Guests who wish to give more will also have the option to make an additional donation at checkout.

For the first time, guests at Applejack by ABC locations in Colorado will also have the opportunity to donate at checkout, expanding the campaign's impact beyond Florida.

Over the past 15 years, the generosity of ABC guests and team members has helped raise more than $2.6 million to advance lifesaving pediatric cancer research. Last year's campaign alone generated more than $326,000, bringing hope to children and families facing pediatric cancer across the country.

"Year after year, our guests continue to show what an incredible difference a community can make," said Charles Bailes III, Chairman and CEO of ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. "This milestone belongs to our guests and our team members. Their generosity continues to change lives."

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is one of the nation's leading children's health charities, collaborating with more than 41 premier hospitals and research institutions to accelerate the development of better treatment options for children with cancer. Approximately 89 cents of every dollar raised directly supports NPCF's research initiatives, helping reduce the harmful side effects of current treatments while improving outcomes for young patients.

Guests who wish to support the cause online can also make a donation directly at https://abcfws.com/nationalpcf.

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Founded in 1936, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is Florida's oldest and largest family-owned wine and spirits retailer, with 128 locations across Florida. In 2025, ABC expanded into Colorado through the acquisition of Applejack Wine & Spirits, now operating three locations under the Applejack by ABC family. For 90 years, ABC has remained committed to providing exceptional service, an extensive selection of wine, spirits, beer, cigars, gourmet foods, and more, along with meaningful support for the communities it serves.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. Through collaboration with leading hospitals and scientists nationwide, NPCF is developing safer, more effective treatments to improve survival rates and quality of life for children diagnosed with cancer.

Media Contact:

Mary Lytle

Marketing Director

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SOURCE ABC Fine Wine & Spirits