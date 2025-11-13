ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Returns to St. Cloud, FL With Brand-New Store

ST. CLOUD, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, is excited to announce the grand opening of its brand-new store in St. Cloud on Friday, November 14, 2025. Located at 3555 13th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769, the new store marks an exciting new chapter for ABC as it returns to the community after 30 years.

This new, expanded location offers a reimagined shopping experience in the St. Cloud area with digital signs, larger aisles, an enhanced layout, and gifting section. The impressive whiskey destination section features an extensive selection of bourbon, Scotch, and exclusive barrel picks. Guests can also enjoy in-store sampling areas, a walk-in humidor and beer cooler, and a gourmet food section stocked with mixers, snacks, and entertaining essentials.

Opening Weekend Celebration: To celebrate, ABC will host a complimentary wine sampling Saturday, Nov. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can also enter for a chance to win a $250 shopping spree, complete with one-on-one assistance from an ABC wine and spirits consultant who will help curate a personalized selection of bottles.

"It's great to be back in St. Cloud with our all-new location and in a community that has lots of reasons to celebrate.," said Chief Operating Officer Butch Devlin. "This store represents the next evolution of the ABC experience—spacious, easy to shop, and designed for discovery. We look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new guests into this beautiful store."

"This new store truly embodies what ABC stands for—exceptional selection, service, and expertise," added Dave Larue, Executive Vice President of Sales and Purchasing. "We're especially proud of the expanded whiskey destination and unique Sourced & Certified™ offerings that give guests access to bottles they won't find anywhere else. It's a store designed to inspire every kind of shopper—from the curious explorer to the seasoned collector."

The new St. Cloud store features thousands of wines, spirits and beers, including exclusive labels from ABC's Sourced & Certified™ Collection. Guests can also sign up for ABC Access Rewards, the company's free loyalty program offering $10 off every $100 wine purchase, $5 coupons, and Vault access for rare and highly sought-after spirits like Blanton's and Pappy Van Winkle.

Founded in 1936, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has been proudly serving Florida for almost 90 years with 127 stores statewide. Guests can shop in-store or conveniently order online with curbside pickup or delivery at abcfws.com.

Store Hours of Operation:

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.





Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.





Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Phone Number: 321-802-7724

Learn more about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits by visiting abcfws.com or following ABC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest product releases, events, and recipe inspiration.

Media Contact:

Mary Lytle

Marketing Director

[email protected]

