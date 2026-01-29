ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Launches National Expansion with Applejack Purchase in Colorado

Florida's Family-Owned ABC Makes First Out-of-State Move in 90-Year-History

ORLANDO, Fla. and WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, one of the nation's largest family-owned and operated alcohol beverage retailers, announced today that it has acquired Applejack Wine & Spirits, a top Colorado-based retailer with a long-standing reputation in the Mountain West. This is ABC's first move out of Florida in 90 years and marks the start of its national expansion plans. The acquisition will officially be completed Friday.

The Florida-based ABC has grown from a single downtown Orlando storefront in 1936 into a leading third and fourth generation-run retailer with over 125 locations across the state. The company and its stores are widely known for guest service, broad selection, value and deep community ties. ABC has remained committed to family ownership for 90 years. The three large-format store locations in Colorado will operate as Applejack by ABC.

"This is a milestone in ABC's history and a major step toward our overall expansion plans," said ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Chairman and CEO Charles Bailes III. "Applejack has an exceptional reputation in the industry and is an iconic beverage retailer in Colorado. We're proud to carry on its legacy of family ownership and operational excellence."

Applejack Wine & Spirits was founded in 1961 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and has become one of the most respected names in adult-beverage retail with two stores in the greater Denver area and one in Colorado Springs. Applejack is widely recognized for its curated wine program, extensive spirits and beer selection, knowledgeable staff, and delivery to popular ski areas.

"ABC Fine Wine & Spirits understands what it means to build a business rooted in family values that connects with every community they serve," said former Applejack CEO Jim Shpall who has been a full or partial owner of the company for more than thirty years. "We've partnered with this family for 30 plus years and their ownership of Applejack means the same great experience for our customers and team while opening new opportunities for future growth."

Both companies emphasized that store guests should expect high-level service, selection, deals and convenience that have defined the Applejack and ABC names for decades. ABC has store remodels and walk-in humidors planned for Applejack in the first six months.

Founded during the repeal of Prohibition, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has remained privately owned and operated through multiple generations, emphasizing disciplined growth, community involvement, and investments in people, technology and modern stores. The acquisition of Applejack represents a strategic step forward into more states while preserving the independent spirit that has defined both organizations.

ABC has two stores opening in Florida in February and March. The company's future out-of-state expansion focuses on the Southeast and will be announced later this year.

