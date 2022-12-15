ABC Fitness Announces the Best Fit Pros of 2022: Trainerize Awards Winners Revealed

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainerize , powered by ABC Fitness Solutions, the premier fitness and coaching platform and mobile app that empowers engagement between fitness trainers, gym owners, and their clients, announces the winners of their 2022 Trainerize Awards.

2022 Trainerize Awards

Revealed at the recent Trainerize Collective online event titled How Fit Pros Can Win the Digital Marketing Game in 2023, Trainerize selected the best coaches and fastest growing businesses from more than 400,000 trainers, 30,000 fitness businesses who are coaching more than 2 million clients using the platform. Additionally, attendees received industry expert commentary from a variety of speakers from Trainerize, Glofox, NASM and more.

Through these awards, Trainerize recognized the hard work, constituency, inspiration and courage each of the winners showcased throughout 2022.

The 2022 TZ Award Winners are as follows, including descriptions of the achievements each owner and their business landed to receive the accolade:

Trainer Of The Year – Amanda Zizzo , Body by Zizzo

, Showed excellent client engagement with 1,400 active clients and 75,000 workouts completed throughout 2022.

Studio Of The Year – The Cobalt Club

Incredible overall achievement with over 3,000 active clients using the Trainerize app regularly, to its full extent from fitness, to nutrition and habits.

Remarkable Results With Nutrition – G-8 Fitness .

. More than 500,000 daily meals tracked over the past year.

Remarkable Results With Habits – MyQFit

Delivered coaching services to 21,000 members and helped them go the extra mile with over 250,000 habits completed over the past year!

Remarkable Results With Fitness – Women Who Win

With diverse programming, creative video workouts, and new challenges launched every few months, WWW kept their 1,300 clients most engaged and active in 2022.

Rising Star – Brooke Goodal

Incredible progress as a new Trainerize coach since January 2022 , delivering multi-service coaching and keeping all of her clients engaged.

"Our customers use their unique strengths and skill sets to motivate their clients to reach their health and fitness goals and to help them live their best lives", said Sharad Mohan, co-founder and President Trainerize powered by ABC. "All of the winners of this year's TZ Awards are growing their coaching business while having an incredible impact on their clients. We are so proud of them, and we will continue to celebrate coaches and fitness businesses who are making a difference and transforming the industry along the way".

To learn more about Trainerize, visit www.trainerize.com .

About Trainerize

Trainerize is a client engagement mobile app and software that allows fitness businesses and fitness professionals to expand their reach beyond their physical spaces, better connect with clientele, build meaningful relationships, and digitize the training experience. Fitness businesses use Trainerize to boost member engagement through digital services as well as attract new members by tapping into the market of online training. To learn more, visit www.trainerize.com .

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions ( abcfitness.com ) is the premier software and related services provider for the fitness industry. Building on a reputation for excellence in support for clubs and their members, ABC is the trusted provider to boost performance and create a Total Fitness Experience for members of clubs of all sizes, whether a national franchise, regional chain or a local gym. Founded in 1981, ABC helps over 20,000 clubs and facilities in 75 countries perform better and more profitably, offering a comprehensive SaaS (Software as a Service) club management solution that enables club operators to achieve optimal performance. ABC Fitness Solutions is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company; a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies ( thomabravo.com ).

