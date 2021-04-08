ABC Fitness Solutions Acquires Fitness BI, a Leading Data Warehouse-as-a-Service Platform Providing On-Demand Business Insights to Health Clubs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fitness Solutions, LLC (ABC), the leading provider of technology and related services for the fitness industry, announced today it has acquired Fitness BI, a proven Data Warehouse-as-a-Service platform providing advanced business intelligence and reporting solutions that help more than 1100 clubs make smarter, more strategic business decisions.

In today's fast-moving environment, data comes in many forms and from multiple sources. On average, club operators spend 1.5 hours a day collecting and analyzing data from various software solutions to assess business performance across the spectrum, including financial health, campaign effectiveness, sales performance, customer retention, and member and trainer engagement. Fitness BI brings enhanced capabilities to ABC that provide customers with even more powerful analytical tools to streamline data collection and interpretation for smarter decision-making in less time. Starting today, the expertise and technology of Fitness BI will be integrated into a new suite of solutions and services under the offering, ABC Performance Insights Data Warehouse-as-a-Service (DWaaS).

"ABC sees the critical role data can and should play in helping operators thrive today and transform their member experience in the future," said Bill Davis, President, and CEO of ABC "The Fitness BI team has been a long-time partner in our mission to provide club operators with the insights needed to make informed choices. The acquisition is a natural progression in our relationship and accelerates planned enhancements to our standard club management reporting capabilities. Furthermore, it presents an opportunity for us to build a more robust suite of offerings and related services that become a "single source of truth" for customers managing the intelligence required to make critical business decisions."

The new ABC Performance Insights DWaaS creates flexible solutions that bring added tools and options to ABC's existing standard reporting features native to each product in the ABC Club Management Suite. Club operators can now choose to use ABC's Performance Insights DWaaS to bring multiple data sources together into detailed reports and highly visual and intuitive dashboards aimed to improve decision support.

"We're excited to become a part of the ABC family," commented Robert Jackson, Founder, and CEO of Fitness BI. "From day one, we've been dedicated to providing our clubs and staff with the actionable insights they require to grow and transform their business. Working alongside ABC, we'll have the opportunity to support the fitness industry at scale and to continue developing new applications for our new ABC Performance Insights DWaaS offering."

Fitness BI is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by ABC to provide clients with a more holistic tightly integrated suite of solutions that streamlines club operator's businesses and supports the delivery of a Total Fitness Experience for their members.

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions (abcfitness.com) is the premier provider of software and related services for the health and fitness industry. Building on a reputation for excellence in support for clubs and their members, ABC is the trusted provider to boost performance and create a Total Fitness Experience for members of clubs of all sizes, whether a national franchise, regional chain or a local gym. Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 16,000 clubs and facilities globally perform better and more profitably, offering a comprehensive SaaS club management solution that enables club operators to achieve optimal performance. ABC Fitness Solutions is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

About Fitness BI

Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fitness BI is the fitness industry's ultimate dashboard solution. With integrations to more than 30 of the most widely adopted software platforms in the industry, Fitness BI provides an all-in-one data solution that is solving complex business challenges and saving hundreds of hours in reporting time for club operators everywhere. The company partners with industry leaders to provide real-time actionable insights at the touch of a button. Learn more at www.Fitnessbi.com.

