ABC Fitness Solutions Helps Fitness Clubs Redefine In-Club and On-Demand Digital Member Services with the Launch of ABC+

As consumers are presented with more and more options for health and fitness, club operators have had to evolve and invest heavily in creating their own content, or turn to multiple vendors to deliver online training, video-based classes, and live tutorials to compete with and complement the likes of emerging and competing in-home fitness offerings. With the evolving fitness model here to stay, ABC+ provides a seamless integrated solution to allow club operators the ability to deliver their own branded app that puts their members at the center of their personalized experience.

ABC+ is a single point of access for consumers to interact with their club. It authentically expands the club brand into multiple aspects of members' lives to build a total fitness experience. Unlike traditional apps, ABC+ will allow clubs to curate and deliver programming including live streaming and on-demand content, behavioral and nutritional coaching, and motivational challenges across smartphones and wearable devices such as Apple Watch. ABC+ will also allow members to self-manage their accounts and payments, check-ins, class bookings and purchase new services at will.

"Technology is an exciting disruption to the health and fitness industry that has the potential to fundamentally change the way clubs and members interact. The rapid adoption of digital classes and proliferation of wearables that can provide activity, behavioral and nutritional data enables club operators to deliver more personalized and intimate services than ever before," said ABC CEO Bill Davis. "With ABC+, we are helping club operators embrace the paradigm shift with a streamlined, native mobile platform that allows them to deliver new, fully branded services to members while creating deeper relationships both in and outside of physical locations. It provides all the tools needed to create a Total Fitness Experience that adds value to members and additional revenue for club operators."

In addition to curating content, club operators can create greater sense of community and encourage app usage through use of diverse tools including in-app messaging, 1-to-1 video calling with coaches, and staff, and social motivation via badges, groups and workout-of-the-day challenges. This presents significant opportunity for club operators to monetize both in-person and virtual channels to unlock new revenue streams and business models. ABC+ is native the ABC ecosystem with built-in reporting that allows operators to track member engagement, monitor team activities, and automate communications at scale to enhance business performance.

ABC+ is available today on Android and iOS with a dedicated Apple Watch app. The app is the first in a wave of next-generation club management solutions from ABC to bring a new level of connectivity to member's fitness journey inside and outside the gym.

Other ABC+ Key features include:



Find, book, edit or cancel classes

Find, book, edit or cancel appointments*

Purchase additional non-due programs and services*

Find the nearest location and view capacity at the club

Touchless club check-in with barcode

Access to on-demand instructional videos created by the club or use ABC's own library of over 1000 exercises

Curate and deliver live streaming and third-party licensed content*

Receive alerts and push notifications*

Access to habits and wellness coaching programs curated for the member

Nutritional logging, advice and meal plans

Progress tracking like workout performance and photos

"Earn with Watch" a smartwatch points program to complement clubs' existing incentive strategy*

*Summer 2021 release

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions (abcfitness.com) is the premier provider of software and related services for the health and fitness industry. Building on a reputation for excellence in support for clubs and their members, ABC is the trusted provider to boost performance and create a Total Fitness Experience for members of clubs of all sizes, whether a national franchise, regional chain or a local gym. Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 16,000 clubs and facilities in 116 countries perform better and more profitably, offering a comprehensive SaaS club management solution that enables club operators to achieve optimal performance. ABC Fitness Solutions is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

