abc home Unveils Large-Scale Crystal Exhibition

Quartz is believed by many cultures to have healing and harmonizing properties, connecting the body to the mind. "The colors and high frequencies of these stones serve to illuminate any sacred space, including the ones within ourselves," said co-founder of abc, Paulette Cole. "They are a reminder of Mother Earth and the gem within her." The crystals were sustainably and ethically sourced from the Zigras Mine in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas by Avant Mining, the largest quartz crystal mining company in the world.

Other specimens from this discovery are now part of geology collections at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and the American Museum of Natural History, among others. The exhibition is at abc through January and select stones are available for purchase.

ABOUT AVANT MINING

Avant Mining is committed to safe, ethical, and environmentally-friendly mining practices. It has pledged that it will not extract more than 1% of its vast crystal resource over the next 100 years. By reclaiming mined areas, replanting native trees, and ensuring no old growth forests are disturbed, Avant has become a leader in sustainable mining.

ABOUT ABC CARPET & HOME

abc carpet & home is a mission-driven lifestyle brand with a rich legacy in home, hospitality, and wellness. As one of New York's premiere experiential shopping and dining destinations, abc is a known for instilling a sense of wonder through its mix of home design styles, from indigenous to modern, understated to phenomenal. What started in the late nineteenth century as a pushcart business selling rugs and antiques has become a cultural crossroads and international marketplace for carpet and home wares. abc has set a new, higher standard for earth-friendly design and ethical sourcing over the past 20 years and remains headquartered in its landmark building at 888 Broadway.

