ABC Legal Unfairly Compensates Its Process Servers, Alleges Class Action filed by Nicholas & Tomasevic

SAN DIEGO, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas & Tomasevic, LLP, a leading law firm in labor and employment class action litigation, filed a lawsuit against ABC Legal Services, LLC for unfairly compensating its process servers who carry out vital work for ABC Legal throughout California.

According to the lawsuit, ABC Legal has failed to provide minimum protections to process servers under California law, such as not paying process servers for the time they spend unsuccessfully attempting to make service or perform related work like executing levies. The lawsuit further alleges ABC Legal does not reimburse process servers' business expenses (i.e., fuel costs, costs of vehicle depreciation, cell phone data costs, and printing costs) or pay its process servers overtime wages when they work over 8 hours in a day or 40 hours in a week.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages and unpaid wages for the affected process servers, as well as to hold ABC Legal accountable for its violations of state labor laws.

"Regrettably, although California has made strenuous attempts to guarantee fair conditions and sufficient pay to working class people, companies like ABC Legal continue to knowingly take advantage of workers to boost their own earnings," states Shaun Markley, the attorney representing the workers in the lawsuit.

