Transformative Integrity technology platform positions ABC Medicare and its agents to successfully navigate industry change and evolving consumer needs and preferences

DALLAS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired ABC Medicare, an independent marketing organization based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and led by Sherry and Eddie Kremeier. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

ABC Medicare Joins Integrity to Drive Scalable Growth and Streamline Agent Experience through AI Innovation Speed Speed

ABC Medicare operates with a mission centered on educating first, believing that trust is built long before any insurance plan is selected. Sherry and Eddie Kremeier have led by example, demonstrating a strong commitment to helping seniors identify and access benefits that safeguard their health and financial wellbeing. This service-oriented approach fuels a dedicated team of agents who prioritize long-term impact and meaningfully improve the quality of life for all the clients they serve. The ABC Medicare team is also very active in local service endeavors, including working with homeless members of the community.

"For Sherry and Eddie, serving Medicare beneficiaries is much more than a job — it's a calling and way of life," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Their dedication, selflessness and commitment make a positive difference in so many lives. Like Integrity, ABC Medicare stands out in this industry because it's a business built around doing right by others, even when that's not easy or convenient. The ABC Medicare team can now unlock greater, sustainable growth by utilizing Integrity's best-in-class, AI-driven technology. They also gain access to extensive data and shared services to operate more efficiently and help agents stay connected to their clients. Agencies like ABC Medicare remind us of the noble purpose behind our mission and we're honored to welcome them to our Integrity family."

"Our experiences with Integrity's leadership team reinforced their commitment to serving and supporting partners. It is clear that the name 'Integrity' is a reflection of who they are as people," said Sherry Kremeier, CEO of ABC Medicare. "By joining Integrity, we gain continuous access to intelligent solutions, advanced resources and innovations that will make an even bigger impact on people's lives. Integrity's technology reduces friction points, allowing our team to focus on advocating for our clients and serving our community. In addition, Integrity has earned our trust by consistently showing up and following through on their word. This partnership will uphold the legacy we've worked hard to build — and we're excited about what the future holds with Integrity."

"Just like ABC Medicare, Integrity shows that a business is at its best when it genuinely helps people solve problems," said Eddie Kremeier, President of ABC Medicare. "Over the years, we've spent considerable resources pulling together a variety of technology systems to keep our agents current. Integrity offers an unbelievably cohesive, all-in-one platform of technology and shared services that streamlines agency management, so we can emphasize expansion, service and client connection. Through this partnership, we can grow responsibly while protecting the values and culture that have made ABC Medicare successful. I'm proud and grateful to join Integrity and extend the momentum we've built through this partnership."

Integrity helps agents work smarter, save time and better connect with clients through the industry's leading intelligence-driven platform that combines life, health and wealth planning and protection into holistic solutions. IntegrityCONNECT®, a powerful AI-enabled business management system and growth engine, provides agencies with a full stack platform that encompasses quoting, application and enrollment, and streamlines ongoing policy management. These capabilities are strengthened by Ask Integrity® — the industry's first-of-its-kind, AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant. It's built to improve outcomes and deepen customer relationships with in-the-moment data analysis and recommendations. Partners also benefit by engaging with Integrity's enlightening data and analytics, strategic leadership guidance and ongoing innovation.

ABC Medicare joins fellow service-minded companies in Integrity's rapidly growing network of partners, which unites respected industry leaders into a collective focused on sharing expertise and best practices. These visionaries and trailblazers bring their unsurpassed depth of expertise to the table when collaborating on more holistic planning solutions for Americans. By making insurance and financial services processes simpler, more streamlined and ultimately more human, Integrity partners are helping Americans from all walks of life better prepare for the good days ahead.

For more information about Integrity's acquisition of ABC Medicare, view a video at www.integrity.com/ABCMedicare.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About ABC Medicare

ABC Medicare is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and serves clients across the United States. The agency is built on a simple but powerful philosophy: educate first and make a meaningful difference in every client's life. ABC Medicare specializes in delivering Medicare solutions, Social Security income optimization and additional government benefits programs. Its focus on service extends beyond the office and into active community involvement, veteran advocacy and charitable outreach both locally and abroad. That bedrock culture of giving back is as central to the agency's identity as the work its leaders and agents do every day.

SOURCE Integrity