Agency renowned for people-first approach and strong community of leaders will deepen its impact by leveraging Integrity's AI-first technology, innovation and operational support

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Determined To Serve ("DTS") Financial, an independent marketing organization based in Austin, Texas, and led by Bruno Castillo and Gardenia Alamillo. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

DTS Financial Partners with Integrity to Scale Agent Success Through AI-Enabled Innovative Technology and Community-Building Approach Speed Speed

DTS Financial, which distributes life insurance and annuity products nationwide, focuses on strengthening agents to help them better serve their clients and communities. Founder Bruno Castillo believes that every individual can access the leader inside of them by embracing a mindset of resilience, discipline and independence. Through engaging training sessions and an energetic work environment, DTS Financial has molded its team into a supportive community that champions personal and professional improvement. DTS Financial is also deeply dedicated to inclusivity — President Gardenia Alamillo founded ATX Hermosas, a female networking group in Austin that forges connections among professional women from all backgrounds.

"Integrity's partnership with DTS Financial reflects a synergistic commitment to character-driven leadership and providing trusted guidance to clients and agents," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Bruno and Gardenia are building up more than a business — they are developing leaders and helping people reach their full potential. Their clear-cut purpose makes a lasting impact on families and communities. With the vast support and AI-powered technology of Integrity, DTS Financial can maintain their focus on culture and leadership while enjoying the scale, support and innovation that will help them take their business to the next level. Bringing leaders like Bruno and Gardenia into our partner network raises the industry standard of agent service and care. I can't wait to see them grow and achieve like never before!"

"In life and in business, excellence has always been a non-negotiable for me," shared Bruno Castillo, Founder and CEO of DTS Financial. "I was drawn to this industry when I saw the real impact it can have on families and my own future. Integrity's leadership, values and commitment to innovation resonated with me deeply. Just like DTS Financial, Integrity is always pushing itself to improve and optimize to deliver on its promises. The support, technology and systems Integrity can offer its partners makes it possible to scale without compromising values. This partnership feels like alignment at the highest level and I can't wait to see what our shared future holds."

"We've set our business apart by focusing on community and character building over production," said Gardenia Alamillo, President of DTS Financial. "Joining Integrity feels like becoming part of the ultimate team centered toward success. Integrity's groundbreaking technology, extensive training resources and inclusive culture make this industry accessible to people from all backgrounds. IntegrityCONNECT® helps our agents feel better prepared to meet with clients and connect them with the right products and services. The Integrity partner network also expands our opportunities to interact with our peers in ways that help us contribute, learn and grow. We're so excited to partner with Integrity to make a real difference in people's lives and we can't wait to get started."

The Integrity platform supports DTS Financial's people-first leadership philosophy by equipping agents with the AI-driven technology that enhances productivity and client care. IntegrityCONNECT® offers agents and advisors a proprietary, all-in-one technology platform and business growth engine that helps agents seamlessly manage all aspects of their business. It includes everything from a best-in-class leads system segmented by demographic, to instantaneous health and life quoting and enrollment, to simplified ongoing plan management. Ask Integrity®, the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant, augments these capabilities through in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and lifecycle reminders. All partners can maximize their impact through Integrity's proprietary resources such as ongoing innovation, insightful data and analytics, and thoughtful leadership guidance.

Leaders like Bruno and Gardenia find community and connection within Integrity's world-class partner network — a collective of market movers and visionaries that is rapidly growing in size and influence. These thought leaders and trailblazers collaborate to realize a broad-based vision of life, health and wealth planning and protection that supports the needs of American families more holistically, while enhancing advisor and agent growth opportunities. Integrity partners are actively optimizing insurance and financial services processes to make them simpler, more streamlined and ultimately more human for all consumers.

"Bruno and Gardenia have the personal discipline, real-world experience and long-term vision that shape their leadership decisions and business growth," said Patrick Bet-David, Founder and CEO of PHP Agency and Managing Partner at Integrity. "DTS Financial is making a powerful impact by improving lives of clients and agents while helping to advance industry standards of excellence. With Integrity supporting their continued growth, the DTS Financial team can benefit from AI-driven technology, ongoing innovation and unsurpassed operational support while staying true to their people-first culture and mission to serve. We're honored to have such positive, character-driven leaders join Integrity and we look forward to meeting many more milestones together."

For more information about DTS Financial's decision to join Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/DTSFinancial.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About DTS Financial

Determined to Serve ("DTS") Financial is an Austin, Texas-based financial services brokerage dedicated to helping individuals, families and business owners build and protect their financial futures. Through a nationwide network of licensed professionals, the agency provides personalized solutions ranging from life insurance and retirement strategies to financial education and wealth preservation. The firm is also focused on identifying and developing the next generation of industry leaders and entrepreneurs. Founded on bedrock principles of integrity, servant leadership and a people-first approach, DTS Financial is committed to making financial protection more accessible to American families.

SOURCE Integrity