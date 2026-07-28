Integrity's best-in-class shared services, expansive partner network and proprietary technology platform accelerates agency's expansion into life and wealth markets

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Retirement Health Solutions, an independent marketing organization based near Salt Lake City, Utah, and led by David Burns, Chris Phelps and Mark Jensen. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Retirement Health Solutions Joins Integrity to Enhance Growth and Client Service through AI-Driven Technology Speed Speed

Retirement Health Solutions operates with a mission-driven philosophy centered on service. The firm has provided tailored health coverage options for individuals and families since 2009. By creating strategic institutional partnerships with credit unions, clinics and financial organizations, its highly focused team has experienced consistent and impressive growth. Its leadership team brings a strong competitive drive that helps the organization stay nimble in a rapidly evolving industry. Through a hands-on training approach and close ongoing engagement with agents at all levels, they have cultivated a high-performance environment where individuals are supported and empowered to forge their own success.

"The collaborative culture David, Chris and Mark have built is a testament to the result of true leadership combined with genuine care for people," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity is built to help thriving agencies like Retirement Health Solutions accelerate their trajectory and create even more beneficial outcomes. Our shared services, exclusive AI-first technology platform and unmatched partner network remove barriers that can limit a great agency's potential, while creating new opportunities for enhanced service and growth. Through this partnership, David, Chris and Mark will positively impact the lives of more seniors and agents and uplift the communities they call home. We're always proud to have high-caliber leaders join us — we're excited to welcome the entire Retirement Health Solutions team to Integrity."

"I've watched Integrity's progress closely for years and have always resonated with their belief that we're stronger together," said David Burns, Co-Founder and President of Retirement Health Solutions. "As a company, we are committed to connecting the right agents with the right opportunities and creating an environment that allows them to thrive. Joining Integrity means we gain access to shared services such as legal, HR and compliance, which helps us optimize our time and broaden the services we can provide. Integrity offers the proprietary platform, partner network and best practices we need to accelerate our expansion into life insurance and retirement planning in a sustainable way. Progress often requires taking a leap — and we couldn't be more excited to jump into our next chapter with Integrity."

"We've grown our business by building relationships, both with our agents and with clients," shared Chris Phelps, Co-Founder of Retirement Health Solutions. "Integrity has created a platform designed to help agents build successful, lasting careers. IntegrityCONNECT® alleviates common bottlenecks for agents — from scheduling to enrollments to compliance — and is already yielding results in our productivity and output. With Integrity, we're serving more beneficiaries, developing more agents into leaders and implementing best practices alongside the industry's brightest minds. We've already experienced a strong growth trajectory — we're excited to see the impact that the 'Integrity Effect' will have on our agents."

"As a team, we've put in the consistent, daily effort to create a setting that rewards service-driven achievement," said Mark Jensen, Chief Operating Officer of Retirement Health Solutions. "We've created an environment where we genuinely love coming to work each day — a culture we see reflected in Integrity and its partners. Joining Integrity opens new doors for us in creating enterprise partnerships that make a meaningful difference in our agents' growth. Coming into these partnerships as an Integrity company has tremendous value. We've also been impressed by Integrity's leadership on a national scale in policy conversations, in AI-powered technology and with regulatory bodies like CMS. It's clear that Integrity is the partner we want beside us — and we're ready to achieve more than ever before."

The Retirement Health Solutions team leverages Integrity's AI-first platform and business growth engine, IntegrityCONNECT®, to manage their workflows, increase productivity and drive growth. IntegrityCONNECT is a powerful all-in-one technology platform that streamlines the quoting, application and enrollment process, as well as ongoing policy management. It seamlessly connects agents' life, health and wealth businesses into a comprehensive, integrated overview. The platform also includes Ask Integrity® — the industry's first-of-its-kind, AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant delivering in-the-moment data analysis and intelligence, and recommendations that help optimize interactions. An indispensable workflow resource, IntegrityCONNECT facilitates more meaningful agent-client relationships and enhanced client service and care.

Integrity's rapidly growing partner network synthesizes the unmatched experience and expertise of industry visionaries and trailblazers who have come together to improve insurance and financial services processes. By creating more holistic planning solutions, this peerless group of leaders is forging pathways for agencies like Retirement Health Solutions to better meet the full spectrum of client needs. All Integrity partners work to help Americans better prepare for the good days ahead by offering holistic life, health and wealth solutions that are simpler, more beneficial and ultimately more human.

For more information about Retirement Health Solutions' journey to partnership, view a video at www.integrity.com/RetirementHealthSolutions.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Retirement Health Solutions

Founded in 2009, Retirement Health Solutions is a leading Medicare-focused insurance brokerage serving clients and communities through a nationwide network of agents. The firm specializes in building strategic partnerships with credit unions, medical clinic groups, retail organizations, financial advisors and other trusted institutions to deliver personalized Medicare education and enrollment support. Retirement Health Solutions is committed to developing agents through comprehensive training, relationship-driven service and a culture centered on helping clients find coverage solutions that best meet their needs. Everyone at the company works diligently to fulfill its core mission of empowering agents to achieve financial freedom by blessing the lives of those on Medicare. For more Information, visit www.rhsteam.com.

SOURCE Integrity