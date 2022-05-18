ABC Opens Commercial MEL BioSurfactant Production in Irvine, CA

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced BioCatalytics (ABC) is pleased to announce the opening of our new biosurfactant commercial pilot plant in Irvine California. The plant reflects the successful collaboration of the ABC R&D team and Dr. Wenjie Xia, professor of Microbiology at Nankai University in Tianjin China. The commercial pilot plant is the first step in commercial scale up of new glycolipid (biosurfactants) and is the first plant to produce commercial quantities of mannosylerythritol lipids (MEL) in North America.

ABC pioneered the use of microbiology to produce metabolites and sustainable chemistry in 1996. Our products are used in water treatment, the energy sector, for agriculture uses, and in personal and home care applications. By using microbiology, we can create natural alternatives to petrochemicals. For our production we upcycle waste feed stocks such as used vegetable oils or other sources of bio-waste material. As a result, our chemistry also offers an alternative to plant based materials which have the unfortunate reliance on certain plant species which are contributing to global deforestation and destruction of biodiversity.

The MEL material can be used in a variety of ways in the homecare and personal care sectors. MEL is free of 1,4 dioxane, mild on the skin, and produces minimal foam. This superfatting agent is ideal for delivering moisture in personal care products and can be used along with anionic and amphoteric surfactants for improved efficacy. The addition of MEL production compliments ABC's rhamnolipid and BioSS RL fermactant production.

About Advanced BioCatalytics:

Advanced BioCatalytics is an industrial biotechnology company that leverages its innovative Fermactant technology for applications in the Home and Personal Care, Energy, Agriculture, and Wastewater markets. These products have demonstrated the ability to be highly cost-effective, without depending on harmful chemistries such as caustics, acids or dangerous solvents, which can be harmful to the user and/or the environment. Advanced BioCatalytics was founded in 1996 and we are excited to be introducing a new technology that will change the future performance, and cost, of the world's cleaning products.

