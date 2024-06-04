ABC Supply Champions Veterans: Over $5.2 Million Raised for Homes For Our Troops

Ninety cents of every dollar HFOT spends goes directly toward the program of building homes for severely injured Veterans

BELOIT, Wis., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After an incredible month of fundraising, ABC Supply Co., Inc. is excited to announce $5.2 million has been raised — wildly surpassing the $4 million goal — for the nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT). During the campaign, which partnered with AJ Foyt Racing at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, ABC Supply matched the first $1 million in donations.

Photo by Action Sports Photography, Inc.

"We are so grateful and thrilled for the overwhelming support HFOT and our nation's Veterans received in May. At ABC Supply, giving back is a fundamental part of who we are, and we are proud to celebrate our country by honoring Veterans in such a remarkable way," says Mike Jost, chief operating officer at ABC Supply.

ABC Supply has been a Platinum Level Partner of HFOT since 2020. HFOT is an organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. Since 2004, HFOT has built 380 specially adapted homes.

"We are beyond grateful for ABC Supply's sponsorship and support during the 2024 Indy 500," says HFOT President and CEO Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "Their generous $1 million match was key to raising over $5.2 million and gave incredible visibility to our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives."

This is the third year ABC Supply has championed the monthlong fundraiser and donated the design for AJ Foyt Racing's No. 14 Chevy, driven this year by Santino Ferrucci, who finished in eighth place in the Indy 500 last week.

"What an achievement! We couldn't be more proud to be part of this program with our friends at ABC Supply," says Larry Foyt, president of A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Inc. "Santino and the entire team feel inspired having the Veterans in our garage and racing the beautiful, patriotic Homes For Our Troops car. Great job by all to surpass the goal!"

Anyone wishing to support HFOT can do so at https://www.hfotusa.org/.

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply's sole focus has been serving professional contractors and "making it easy" for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere. ABC Supply is an 18-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and a two-time recipient of Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work and is committed to hiring military veterans. Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 900 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply's blog and the company's LinkedIn page.

About AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing, headquartered northwest of Houston, has been competing at the top levels of motorsports since December 1965, nearly 60 years. With A. J. Foyt driving, his team won two Indianapolis 500s and three national INDYCAR championships. Since Foyt's retirement from driving in 1993, the team has continued to win, claiming two more national titles and the 1999 Indianapolis 500 with driver Kenny Brack.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

SOURCE ABC Supply