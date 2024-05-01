ABC Supply Co., Inc. Revs Up Homes For Our Troops Fundraiser With $4 Million Goal

"We are grateful and honored that ABC Supply has chosen to spotlight Homes For Our Troops for another year during the 2024 Indy 500," said HFOT President and CEO, Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "Their generous $1 million match furthers our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives and enables us to get even more severely injured post-9/11 Veterans and their families into the specially adapted custom homes they need and deserve."

As one of the top-rated Veterans charities, HFOT ensures nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent goes directly toward program services for Veterans, so supporters can be sure that they're making a real difference in the lives of Veterans. This year, Homes For Our Troops is celebrating its 20th anniversary and has built and donated 379 specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans nationwide. Last year, ABC Supply helped raise more than $3 million, and this year, they are pushing the pedal to the metal to raise an additional $4 million to serve even more Veterans who are waiting for these homes.

Santino Ferrucci will be back behind the wheel of the No. 14 Chevrolet on Sunday, May 26, after a thrilling third-place finish in last year's Indy 500.

"We are proud to be carrying the beautiful patriotic livery for Homes For Our Troops and ABC Supply on the No. 14 Chevrolet in this year's Indianapolis 500. Finishing third last year has set the bar high for us, but we believe the team and Santino Ferrucci will be challenging for the win again," shared Larry Foyt, president of A.J. Foyt Enterprises. "It is exciting to be part of this campaign to raise awareness and funds to support Homes For Our Troops, which has made such a positive difference in the lives of America's severely injured post-9/11 Veterans."

"We're honored to give back to the Veterans who have given so much and shine a light on the incredible mission of Homes For Our Troops this month and at the Indy 500," said Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply. "HFOT does so much for our nation's Veterans, and we're honored to support them with this fundraiser alongside our friends at AJ Foyt Racing."

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply's sole focus has been serving professional contractors and "making it easy" for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is an 18-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and a two-time recipient of Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work and is committed to hiring military veterans.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 970 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply's blog and the company's LinkedIn page.

About AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing, headquartered northwest of Houston, has been competing at the top levels of motorsports since December 1965, nearly 60 years. With A.J. Foyt driving, his team won two Indianapolis 500s and three national INDYCAR championships. Since Foyt's retirement from driving in 1993, the team has continued to win, claiming two more national titles and the 1999 Indianapolis 500 with driver Kenny Brack.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

SOURCE ABC Supply