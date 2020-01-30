Abcam Expands Cell Engineering Capabilities Through Asset Purchase of Applied StemCell's Gene Editing Platform and Oncology Product Portfolio

Over the last eleven years ASC has established a global reputation for solving the most difficult knock-out and knock-in cell line development challenges. They have successfully deployed their proprietary cell editing platform to create cell lines for a broad range of diseases to support the life science and diagnostics industries as well as to advance therapeutic drug discovery.

The transaction includes a portfolio of cell lines and the well-regarded AccuRef reference materials product line. The AccuRef product line (www.accuref.com) uses ASC gene edited cell lines to mimic cancer mutations and create biologically-relevant quality control and reference standards that span over 40 cancer genes. These materials are used by laboratories and kit providers for next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, PCR, and FISH/CISH testing.

Commenting on the transaction, Cheri Walker, SVP of Corporate Development at Abcam, said: "We are excited to expand and cement Abcam's position in the edited cell line market, bringing in one of the most widely deployed and technically successful cell engineering platforms into the Abcam family. The cell line market is in the early stages of development as a research tool, where the ready provision of more choice, with the right gene targets in the right cell lines, will allow the market to rapidly expand."

Abcam will expand the ASC platform to become its discovery engine for developing novel edited cell lines, building upon the extensive range of knock-out cell lines acquired through the Edigene transaction in 2019. Ready-made KO cell lines play a significant role in the study and understanding of biological pathways and disease models.

Ruby Tsai, Co-Founder and CSO of Applied StemCell, commented: "Following our strategic decision to focus on stem cell and derivative service and products for both research and therapeutic applications, we are pleased to be transitioning our oncology focused services and products to the global team at Abcam. As recognized industry leaders in the provision of biologic reagents and tools, Abcam is ideally placed to provide expert support to our global user-base."

The transaction closed on January 28, 2020. During the transition period, both parties will work together to ensure continuity of service and project delivery. In addition, this exciting portfolio and cell engineering capability will be deployed to further support Abcam's knock-out validation initiative, an integral part of the organization's ongoing antibody quality initiative.

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life science organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading, antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 110,000 products.

With eleven sites globally, many of Abcam's 1,100 strong team are located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.com and www.abcamplc.com.

To learn more about the AccuRef product line visit www.accuref.com.

About Applied StemCell, Inc.

Applied StemCell, Inc. is a fast-growing biotechnology company with more than 11 years of experience in genome editing and stem cell technologies. Our mission is to advance genome editing technology innovation to enable in vivo/in vitro preclinical study as well as develop more efficacious and safer gene and cell therapies.

More information can be found at www.appliedstemcell.com.

