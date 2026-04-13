Abcam launches SimpleStep Ignite™ ELISA: an innovative assay platform that combines 50x higher sensitivity and up to 35x wider dynamic range in only 55 minutes

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abcam, a Danaher company and a global provider of validated antibodies and assay solutions, today announced SimpleStep Ignite™ ELISA, a next generation chemiluminescent immunoassay platform designed for scientists who need faster and higher quality decisions without compromising data integrity.

Delivering results in 55 minutes - up to 6× faster than traditional colorimetric ELISAs, SimpleStep Ignite™ combines 50× greater sensitivity with an up to 35× broader measuring range to quantify low abundance and high abundance targets in a single, streamlined workflow.

In an environment where research timelines are tight and sample volumes are precious; assay performance has become a critical rate-limiting step. SimpleStep Ignite™ ELISA is built to help scientists increase daily data output, reduce reruns, and move from results to decision faster with robust sensitivity, a wide dynamic range, and reproducibility that supports confident decision-making across discovery and preclinical workflows.

"The pace of scientific progress is increasingly defined by how quickly researchers can turn complex data into confident decisions. At Abcam, we believe advancing science means removing the barriers that slow discovery as ambition and complexity grow. SimpleStep Ignite™ reflects that belief, bringing together speed, performance, and scalable simplicity to help scientists generate trusted insights faster and sustain momentum in pursuit of the questions that matter most." Markus Lusser, President, Abcam

SimpleStep Ignite™ combines chemiluminescent detection with Abcam's optimized SimpleStep® technology to deliver stronger signal, lower background, and consistent quantification, without additional workflow complexity. Each kit is built using optimized antibody pairs to support consistent batch-to-batch performance and reproducible results across complex biological matrices including serum, plasma, urine, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and more.

With fewer incubations and a simple single wash protocol, researchers can quantify both high and low-abundance targets with the same kit, reducing repeat work, extra dilutions, and sample consumption. The standardized workflow supports plate by plate studies as well as higher throughput screening, enabling teams scale data generation without sacrificing quality.

According to Robert Zawada, Sr. Director Product Development at PrognomiQ, SimpleStep Ignite™ ELISA delivers the performance his team needs:

"We originally chose SimpleStep® ELISA for its efficiency and ease of use. As our projects grow in scale and complexity, we need even greater performance. The new SimpleStep Ignite™ version delivers the broad performance range we require, allowing us to measure our samples with a streamlined approach without disrupting our established workflows."

Range

SimpleStep Ignite™ ELISA kits are available now.

Explore the full range and learn more at: https://www.abcam.com/en-us/products/elisa-kits-and-immunoassays/simplestep-elisa-kits/chemiluminescent-simplestep-elisa

About Abcam

Abcam a Danaher company, believes that the scientific community goes further, faster, when we go there together. We provide the research and clinical communities with expert scientific support, highly validated antibodies, assays, and other tools to address important targets in critical biological pathways. Today, we help 750,000 researchers in over 130 countries reach results faster in areas like cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders.

Abcam is proud to be part of Danaher

Danaher's science and technology leadership puts Abcam's solutions at the forefront of the industry, so they can reach more people. Being part of Danaher means we can offer unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise and solutions to our customers.

Together with Danaher's other businesses across Biotechnology, Diagnostics and Life Sciences, we unlock the transformative potential of cutting-edge science and technology to improve billions of lives every day.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Disclaimer

The statements in this press release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with uncertainties related to contract cancellations, developing risks, competitive factors, uncertainties pertaining to customer orders, demand for products and services, development of markets for the Company's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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SOURCE Abcam