Abcam plc: All Resolutions Withdrawn at Abcam's EGM

News provided by

Abcam PLC

12 Jul, 2023, 09:07 ET

CAMBRIDGE, England and WALTHAM, Mass., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abcam plc ("Abcam," "Company," "Group") (Nasdaq: ABCM), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today held an Extraordinary General Meeting of its shareholders (the "EGM") that was convened following a requisition notice from Dr. Jonathan Milner dated May 30, 2023 (the "Requisition Notice").

As previously announced, on June 28, 2023, the Company received a letter of undertaking from Dr. Milner withdrawing the Requisition Notice and therefore the resolutions that Dr. Milner had previously proposed were formally withdrawn at the EGM, in accordance with English law, and were not put to a vote.

About Abcam plc

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers highly validated antibodies, assays, and other research tools to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.

Abcam's worldwide customer base of approximately 750,000 life science researchers' uses Abcam's antibodies, reagents, biomarkers, and assays. By actively listening to and collaborating with these researchers, the Company continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent program of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with industry-leading validation initiatives, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Company has served customers in more than 130 countries. Abcam's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: ABCM).

For more information, please visit www.abcam.com or www.abcamplc.com 

Abcam plc

Tommy Thomas, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 617-577-4205
[email protected]com 

152 Grove Street, Building 1100
Waltham, MA 02453

Media enquiries

US: Joele Frank
+1 212-355-4449
[email protected] 

UK and Europe: FTI
+44 (0)20-3727-1000
[email protected]com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670705/Abcam_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Abcam PLC

