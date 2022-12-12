Abcam plc: Update on AIM Delisting

CAMBRIDGE, England and WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abcam plc, (AIM: ABC) and (NASDAQ: ABCM) ("Abcam" or the "Company"), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today provides a further update with respect to the cancellation of admission of its Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM (the "AIM Delisting"), as originally announced on 17 October 2022.

As previously announced, the last day of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on AIM will be 13 December 2022 and the proposed AIM Delisting will be effective from 7.00 a.m. (London time) on 14 December 2022. Abcam will retain the listing of its ADSs, each representing one Ordinary Share, on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ABCM. Following the AIM Delisting, the Company's ADSs will remain listed, and will only be tradeable, on Nasdaq.

Information about the process to deposit Ordinary Shares for delivery of ADSs was provided in the announcement and circular published by the Company on 17 October 2022 and is also available on the Company's website at https://corporate.abcam.com/investors/aim-delisting/.

The capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meaning set out in the announcement made by the Company at 7.00 a.m. on 17 October 2022.

About Abcam

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers highly validated antibodies, assays and other research tools to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.

Abcam's worldwide customer base of approximately 750,000 life science researchers uses Abcam's antibodies, reagents, biomarkers and assays. By actively listening to and collaborating with these researchers, the Company continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent program of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with industry-leading validation initiatives, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Company has served customers in more than 130 countries. Abcam's ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: ABC) and its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq: ABCM).

