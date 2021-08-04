Abcentra Announces First Patients Dosed with Orticumab in Clinical Trial Evaluating Blockade of Oxidized LDL in Psoriasis with Elevated Cardiometabolic Risk

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Abcentra LLC announced that the first patients have been dosed in its multi-center phase 2 trial assessing the safety and activity of orticumab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and cardiometabolic risk factors. Orticumab is a fully-human monoclonal antibody against a specific oxidized low-density lipoprotein (LDL) epitope. Seventeen (17) clinical trial centers across the United States are participating.

CEO of Abcentra, Kevin Bacon, commented, "We have reached a significant milestone in the evolution of Abcentra with the development of orticumab, and becoming a clinical-stage company. I would like to thank the development team members and our organizational partners whose hard work made this achievement possible. I would also like to thank investigators and patients for their important role in this study. Abcentra remains committed to the development of new therapeutic options for patients at risk for major cardiovascular events as a result of chronic inflammation."

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder associated with accelerated atherosclerosis as disease severity increases. Joel Gelfand MD, MSCE, FAAD, Scientific Advisor to Abcentra and Professor of Dermatology and Epidemiology, Vice Chair Clinical Research, Director Psoriasis and Phototherapy Treatment Center at University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, commented, "Blockade of oxidized LDL is a promising novel treatment strategy for psoriasis patients who live with increased risk of a major cardiovascular event. This trial has been designed to help us understand the effect of orticumab on psoriatic skin, blood inflammation markers, and coronary artery plaque."

About Abcentra

Abcentra is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies to treat cardiovascular inflammation by blocking oxidized LDL. Oxidized LDL is a pro-inflammatory mediator that is strongly implicated in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, calcific aortic valve disease and several inflammatory diseases (including psoriasis). Oxidized LDL blockade offers a promising new way to treat cardiovascular inflammation, which drives major cardiovascular events and affects millions of people in the United States.

Abcentra's development pipeline consists of potential therapeutics for individuals with significant residual risk for a major cardiovascular event from chronic inflammation, including those with psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Abcentra is based in Los Angeles, California.

Visit clinicaltrials.gov for more information about the trial and participating locations - NCT04776629

