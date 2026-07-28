ABCmouse for Teachers Is Free and Redesigned, Built for the Way PreK-2 Educators Actually Teach

Rebuilt teacher experience debuts ahead of back-to-school with a new whole-class instruction mode, curriculum-aligned content tools, and a connection to student learning at home

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Age of Learning, the company behind ABCmouse®, the most downloaded kids' education app trusted by families and educators for more than 15 years, today announced a major redesign of ABCmouse for Teachers, a free platform built specifically for PreK–2 classroom educators. The updated experience debuts just ahead of back-to-school and reflects a simple commitment: to give teachers the tools they need, designed for the way they teach.

The centerpiece of the redesign is a new whole-class instruction mode that lets teachers bring ABCmouse to life for their entire class at once. According to insights from Age of Learning, 30% of ABCmouse teachers say whole-class instruction is their primary way of using the platform1. That finding helped shape the decisions in the redesign.

"Teachers are one of the most powerful influences in a young child's life, and ABCmouse has always been in their corner, at home and in the classroom," said Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning. "ABCmouse for Teachers is free, rebuilt from the ground up, and designed for educators. This is about showing up for teachers the way ABCmouse has always shown up for families."

The redesigned ABCmouse for Teachers also gives educators the ability to search and assign content from the company's school solutions, My Math Academy and My Reading Academy, by academic keywords and objectives. When students log in, they complete their assigned activity first, then can freely explore ABCmouse. That assigned content follows students home at no cost to families, so classroom learning doesn't stop at the bell. Teachers can also share a special link that gives parents access to a discounted ABCmouse subscription, creating a natural bridge between the classroom and home.

"ABCmouse for Teachers is a tool our teachers can use to reinforce the foundational skills our students need as they prepare for a lifetime of learning," said Donna Kim, Director of Learning Tree Montessori of Arcadia. "It gives our teachers the flexibility to meet each child where they are and keep the whole class engaged and learning. I would recommend ABCmouse for Teachers one hundred percent."

ABCmouse for Teachers is free for all PreK–2 educators and available now at teachers.abcmouse.com.

About ABCmouse

ABCmouse® is the most downloaded kids' education app and the most comprehensive digital learning program for children ages 2–8. Developed by Age of Learning, ABCmouse delivers a research-backed curriculum spanning reading, math, science, coding, and life skills through more than 13,000 games, activities, books, and videos. Research shows ABCmouse doubles early learning gains in reading and math,* giving children the foundational skills they need to thrive in school and beyond. ABCmouse is available on iOS, Android, Amazon, and desktop browsers.

*Randomized control trial conducted by Age of Learning. PreK children used ABCmouse for at least 2 days/week and for at least 1 hour per week. Go to www.aofl.com/research for more information.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading developer of engaging and effective Pre-K through 2nd grade learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company's research-based curriculum, developed by education experts, includes the award-winning programs ABCmouse®, Adventure Academy®, as well as the adaptive, personalized school solutions, My Math Academy®, My Reading Academy®, and My Reading Academy Español®. Having served over 55 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit AgeofLearning.com.

1 Based on an internal ABCmouse user survey.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Reza

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Age of Learning, Inc.

SOURCE Age of Learning, Inc.