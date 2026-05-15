ABCmouse Launches Backpack Adventures, a New CG-Animated Series, Premiering May 22nd on YouTube Kids and in ABCmouse

Backpack Adventures brings beloved characters ABC Mouse, Do-Re-Mi Mouse, and 123 Mouse into a vibrant, colorful 3D world, with short, story-driven episodes that blend comedy and early learning in a way that feels as fun to watch as it is purposeful. Premiering May 22nd, Backpack Adventures will unfold over 20 episodes, with a new installment arriving every other Friday.

Titles include:

Book Fair Frenzy

Fintastic Voyage

Friends Stick Together, No Matter the Weather

Tooth Sleuths

"The best learning doesn't feel like learning. It's the game you keep playing, the episode you watch twice, the question you can't stop asking," said Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning. "That has always been the ABCmouse difference, and Backpack Adventures is our commitment to that idea. We are bringing children something valuable to watch on Youtube: ABCmouse at its most vibrant, engaging, and purposeful."

The series builds on the remarkable growth of ABCmouse on YouTube, where the brand has amassed 2.2+ million subscribers, 4.9+ billion views, and 62+ million hours watched. Backpack Adventures extends that momentum with a full original series developed to the same rigorous standards that define ABCmouse across more than 13,000 learning activities, reinforcing foundational skills in literacy, critical thinking, life skills, and school readiness through stories children will want to watch again and again.

"We built Backpack Adventures to be something kids genuinely want to watch," said Afsheen Family, VP of Production and Original Programming at Age of Learning. "The stories are funny, the characters are full of heart, and the world is rich and alive. The learning is woven into every adventure naturally. At ABCmouse, we have never believed educational content should ask children to choose between learning and being entertained — this series is that belief in action."

Backpack Adventures is part of the broader reimagining of ABCmouse, which launched December 25, 2025, delivering a fully updated platform combining its proven early learning curriculum, shown to accelerate growth by 2x1, with personalized, interactive experiences for children ages 2–8. Backpack Adventures episodes will debut first in the ABCmouse app, before arriving on YouTube Kids, giving families who learn with ABCmouse first access to every new adventure.

ABCmouse is available in both a free Basic mode and a Premium subscription on Google Play, the Amazon App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and the App Store.

About ABCmouse

ABCmouse® is the leading and most comprehensive digital learning resource for children ages 2–8. The all-new ABCmouse delivers the trusted curriculum families love that helps accelerate growth in reading and math through an entirely reimagined experience. Large-scale research studies show that ABCmouse accelerates learning and helps children make significant gains in early literacy and math skills.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading developer of engaging and effective Pre-K through 2nd grade learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company's research-based curriculum, developed by education experts, includes the award-winning programs ABCmouse®, Adventure Academy®, as well as the adaptive, personalized school solutions, My Math Academy®, My Reading Academy®, and My Reading Academy Español®. Having served over 55 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit AgeofLearning.com.

1 Randomized control trial conducted by Age of Learning. PreK children used ABCmouse for at least 2 days/week and for at least 1 hour per week. Go to www.aofl.com/research for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Reza

[email protected]

Age of Learning, Inc.

SOURCE Age of Learning, Inc.