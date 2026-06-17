ABCmouse® Partners with Southwest Airlines to Bring Learning to the Skies

The Most Downloaded Kids' Education App Delivers Educational Entertainment for Young Travelers Across Southwest Flights

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Age of Learning®, the company behind ABCmouse®, the most downloaded kids' education app trusted by families and educators for more than 15 years, today announced a partnership with Southwest Airlines Co. to deliver fun, educational content to young travelers and their families. ABCmouse in-flight entertainment will be available on WiFi-enabled Southwest aircraft through the end of 2026, giving kids a screen-time experience parents can feel great about at 30,000 feet.

The partnership brings ABCmouse's award-winning curriculum to Southwest's inflight entertainment portal, featuring eight engaging educational video episodes spanning topics from world animals and natural wonders to alphabet exploration. Titles include Manmade Marvels, World of Water, Mountain Ranges, Fossils and Rocks, World of Animals, Let's Go to the Zoo, Alphabet Show & Tell, and Stop & Watch. In addition, ABCmouse-branded activity booklets and crayons will be available for Flight Attendants to distribute to families traveling with young children, while supplies last, on select flights across Southwest's domestic network.

Families accessing Southwest's inflight WiFi portal will also find ABCmouse featured on the Special Offers page and as a rotating placement throughout the Rapid Rewards members portal, with links to an exclusive six-week free trial offer.

"Partnering with Southwest Airlines to bring ABCmouse onboard means keeping curious young minds engaged and learning through quality education right at their fingertips," said Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning. "For us, this partnership is about more than a flight. It's about showing up for families in meaningful ways, delivering engaging, quality learning wherever life takes them."

"We are committed to providing a great travel experience for families, and partnering with ABCmouse delivers on that promise," said Lisa Hingson, Vice President of Customer Experience and Innovation at Southwest Airlines. "ABCmouse brings high-quality educational content onboard, giving kids an engaging way to keep learning while on the go."

Trusted by more than 40 million families, ABCmouse delivers a complete, standards-aligned curriculum for kids ages 2 to 8, spanning literacy, math, science, the arts, critical thinking, and more. With over 13,000 games, activities, books, videos, and art projects, ABCmouse is learning kids love.

The ABCmouse inflight entertainment will run on select flights through December 31, 2026.

About ABCmouse

ABCmouse® is the most downloaded kids' education app and the most comprehensive digital learning program for children ages 2-8. Developed by Age of Learning, ABCmouse delivers a research-backed curriculum spanning reading, math, science, coding, and life skills through more than 13,000 games, activities, books, and videos. Research shows ABCmouse doubles early learning gains in reading and math*, giving children the foundational skills they need to thrive in school and beyond. ABCmouse is available on iOS, Android, Amazon, and desktop browsers.

*Randomized control trial conducted by Age of Learning. PreK children used ABCmouse for at least 2 days/week and for at least 1 hour per week. Go to www.aofl.com/research for more information.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading developer of engaging and effective Pre-K through 2nd grade learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company's research-based curriculum, developed by education experts, includes the award-winning programs ABCmouse®, Adventure Academy®, as well as the adaptive, personalized school solutions, My Math Academy®, My Reading Academy®, and My Reading Academy Español®. Having served over 55 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit AgeofLearning.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Reza

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Age of Learning, Inc.

SOURCE Age of Learning, Inc.