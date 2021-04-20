ABCO Construction Services, LLC Expands Across the US with a Focus on the Multi-Family/Multi-Residence Market
Long-time construction quality assurance consulting firm now providing a broader suite of services encompassing the entire construction process focusing on complex multi-family projects.
Apr 20, 2021, 16:32 ET
HOUSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DPIS Builder Services (DPIS) along with Ei companies (Ei) announce the expansion of services and capabilities of its company, ABCO Construction Services, LLC (ABCO) based in Centennial, Colorado. ABCO has established itself as a premier construction quality assurance company focused on complex multi-family construction projects across the US. As a full-service provider to the national multi-family construction sector, ABCO also has the capability to address commercial projects particularly multi-residence applications including hotels, dormitories, and mixed-use retail/amenity/apartment/condominium projects.
ABCO was founded in 1989 with a focus on insurance-required multi-residence, commercial, and mixed-use occupancy risk management services. The company was acquired by Ei Risk Management LLC (an Ei company) in February 2020 to merge the capabilities and expertise of both companies, and to offer a broader range of quality assurance services encompassing both single-family and multi-family applications. In November 2020, all Ei companies were acquired by DPIS Builder Services a leading construction services company based in Houston, Texas. With the most recent addition of PTS/USC to the DPIS portfolio, the combined company is now the clear market leader and largest third-party construction engineering, energy inspection and quality assurance services company in the US with locations and services being offered in nearly half of the states from the Atlantic to the Pacific and counting.
"The rationale behind focusing ABCO on the national multi-family product type is simple," says Thomas Cochran, Executive Vice President of ABCO. "We are leveraging the combined operational footprint and wide scope of services offered by DPIS, Ei, ABCO, and PTS/USC, and drawing upon the decades of experience of our team, to provide our complex project/multi-family clients consistency across the markets in which they operate. With a network of locally positioned experts in major markets across the US, ABCO offers the ability to drive quality and performance reliably and consistently no matter the project location or local management and trades. With ABCO, clients can count on establishing a long-term national partnership that ensures project optimization that will result in quality and performance improvements."
By expanding the company's services beyond risk management to include a wide range of design and performance services, ABCO's clients now reach across to the non-insurance spectrum to include owners, architects, developers, general contractors, merchant builders, investors, and REITs. By working with insurance and non-insurance channels ABCO is positioned to align with the goals of all project stakeholders. The full range of services that ABCO now provides includes:
- Design Services: Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (M.E.P.) Engineering, Energy Modeling, Fire Sprinkler, Solar, Commissioning Planning, Plan Reviews (related to insurance requirements), and HOA/HOMM Manuals
- Construction Services: Building Commissioning, Code Compliance, Above Code Certifications, Third-Party QA/QC Observations, Insurance Required TPPR Observations, Risk Audit/Assessments for Insurance, Testing and Investigation, and Property Condition Assessments
- Post-Construction Services: Tax Credits and HOA/HOMM Manuals
To contact a member of the ABCO Construction Services, LLC team or to request further information, call (303) 220-8220 or email [email protected].
About DPIS Builder Services
Ei Companies & ABCO Construction Services, LLC
DPIS Builder Services (Houston, Texas) provides end to end solutions for the construction industry, offering a full range of inspection, design, engineering, and quality assurance services for residential and commercial applications. DPIS acquired Ei Companies and ABCO Construction Services, LLC in 2020 and structural engineers PTS/USC in 2021, making the combined company the largest provider of energy inspections and other builder services in the United States. Together, the combined company services the needs of the construction industry in almost half of the US states spanning from the Atlantic to the Pacific. DPIS continues to grow through a series of organic initiatives and acquisitions to solidify the company's position as the leading builder services company in the United States. DPIS Builder Services is owned by Saw Mill Capital, LLC (Briarcliff Manor, New York).
|
