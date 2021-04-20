ABCO Construction Services, LLC Expands Across the US with a Focus on the Multi-Family/Multi-Residence Market

ABCO is a premier construction QA company focused on complex multi-family and commercial multi-residence applications. Tweet this

"The rationale behind focusing ABCO on the national multi-family product type is simple," says Thomas Cochran, Executive Vice President of ABCO. "We are leveraging the combined operational footprint and wide scope of services offered by DPIS, Ei, ABCO, and PTS/USC, and drawing upon the decades of experience of our team, to provide our complex project/multi-family clients consistency across the markets in which they operate. With a network of locally positioned experts in major markets across the US, ABCO offers the ability to drive quality and performance reliably and consistently no matter the project location or local management and trades. With ABCO, clients can count on establishing a long-term national partnership that ensures project optimization that will result in quality and performance improvements."

By expanding the company's services beyond risk management to include a wide range of design and performance services, ABCO's clients now reach across to the non-insurance spectrum to include owners, architects, developers, general contractors, merchant builders, investors, and REITs. By working with insurance and non-insurance channels ABCO is positioned to align with the goals of all project stakeholders. The full range of services that ABCO now provides includes:

Design Services: Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (M.E.P.) Engineering, Energy Modeling, Fire Sprinkler, Solar, Commissioning Planning, Plan Reviews (related to insurance requirements), and HOA/HOMM Manuals

Construction Services: Building Commissioning, Code Compliance, Above Code Certifications, Third-Party QA/QC Observations, Insurance Required TPPR Observations, Risk Audit/Assessments for Insurance, Testing and Investigation, and Property Condition Assessments

Post-Construction Services: Tax Credits and HOA/HOMM Manuals

To contact a member of the ABCO Construction Services, LLC team or to request further information, call (303) 220-8220 or email [email protected].

DPIS Builder Services (Houston, Texas) provides end to end solutions for the construction industry, offering a full range of inspection, design, engineering, and quality assurance services for residential and commercial applications. DPIS acquired Ei Companies and ABCO Construction Services, LLC in 2020 and structural engineers PTS/USC in 2021, making the combined company the largest provider of energy inspections and other builder services in the United States. Together, the combined company services the needs of the construction industry in almost half of the US states spanning from the Atlantic to the Pacific. DPIS continues to grow through a series of organic initiatives and acquisitions to solidify the company's position as the leading builder services company in the United States. DPIS Builder Services is owned by Saw Mill Capital, LLC (Briarcliff Manor, New York).

