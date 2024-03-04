ABCO Systems Acquires FastFetch, a Leading Provider of Order Fulfillment Technology

CARLSTADT, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCO Systems LLC announced today its acquisition of FastFetch, known for its best-in-class order fulfillment technologies. This strategic move is set to expand ABCO 's reach within the Warehousing and Distribution industry by bringing faster, more accurate, and cost-effective technologies to a wider audience.

FastFetch, renowned for its unique product group, offers a range of solutions that help E-Commerce distribution facilities significantly increase their pick rates by up to 5x in certain cases. This achievement in efficiency propels businesses to new heights of productivity and profitability. Additionally, FastFetch's state-of-the-art cubing software empowers E-Commerce distribution centers to curtail shipping costs substantially by efficiently selecting the right-sized cartons for shipping.

"We are thrilled to add the FastFetch product line to our offerings," said Seth Weisberg, CEO of ABCO. "The acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions that address the challenges faced by our clients in the Warehousing and Distribution industry."

The acquisition of FastFetch enables ABCO to seamlessly integrate its expertise with FastFetch's cutting-edge technologies. Combined, they create a force to be reckoned with in revolutionizing the order fulfillment process. With this acquisition, ABCO solidifies its position as a leader in the industry, committed to delivering top-notch solutions that optimize warehouse operations.

John (Jack) Peck, Founder of FastFetch, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "Joining forces with ABCO represents an incredible opportunity for us to further expand the reach of our solution and make a substantial impact on the Warehousing and Distribution community. We firmly believe that our innovative product line, coupled with ABCO's strong industry presence, will lead to exceptional growth and success."

With the integration of FastFetch's product line into ABCO 's offerings, the partnership aims to cater to the growing demand for enhanced efficiency and cost reduction in E-Commerce distribution facilities. Customers can expect unparalleled support and expertise as ABCO leverages its extensive knowledge and experience to deliver innovative solutions.

Existing FastFetch customers will experience uninterrupted service, while the newly formed team will actively seek new opportunities to introduce the FastFetch product line to a broader market. This acquisition highlights ABCO 's unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements and continuously providing unparalleled solutions to its clients.

