ABCoA and PartsTech Elevate the Service & Parts Industry with Cutting-Edge Integration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA), is a Software-as-a-Service company offering premier end-to-end software solutions for independent dealerships, service shops, and finance companies. With a mission to develop dependable software solutions that provide total operational control to dealerships and finance companies, while empowering them to improve their business, ABCoA adds PartsTech™ to its list of integrations with its five-star rated Deal Pack™ Service & Parts module.

ABCoA and PartsTech unveil a product integration that streamlines parts ordering and purchasing for Deal Pack Service & Parts™ users.

Since 1983, ABCoA has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with dependable, all-in-one software and the best service and support in the industry. The Deal Pack™ product line is a robust ecosystem designed to help dealers and lenders operate efficiently while managing to maintain a user-friendly experience. Written by accountants and perfected by industry leaders, Deal Pack™ and Deal Pack™ Service & Parts include a built-in accounting module, allowing businesses to streamline processes and improve productivity.

The Deal Pack™ Service & Parts integration with PartsTech™ enables operators to purchase after-market parts from its catalog of over a million products from its network of over 27,000 suppliers locally and nationally from within the Deal Pack™ Service & Parts module.

"The Deal Pack Service & Parts integration with PartsTech is a total game changer," said Jillian Palmer, Business Director at ABCoA. "Not only do operators get to order and purchase their parts directly in the [Deal Pack] Service & Parts module, but it adds the parts to the repair order, updates inventory, posts the invoice, and creates the payable to the retailer automatically. This integration allows users to focus on getting consumers in their vehicles faster or getting vehicles frontline ready sooner." The collaboration between Deal Pack Service & Parts and PartsTech will be displayed in an upcoming live webinar on Thursday, February 2nd at 2PM EST. Visit www.dealpack.com/company-events to register.

About PartsTech

PartsTech, based in Cambridge, MA, is a parts procurement platform for automotive repair shops that enables them to find the right parts and tires fast. Current solutions bog down the experience and waste time by requiring multiple login pages and complicated user interfaces. With PartsTech, one search shows live inventory and wholesale pricing from all your suppliers in one lookup so shops can drive efficiency and improve customer experience. PartsTech continues to innovate and offer a best-in-class experience for its customers and software partners.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA)

ABCoA is a Software-as-a-Service company focused on transforming the subprime industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with fully integrated software and dependable support. Its cloud-native ecosystem supports every type of loan and seamlessly connects every part of business operations. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ABCoA continuously elevates the standard for software in the subprime industry. Founding member of the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS).

Deal Pack® is a product of Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc., a family-owned and operated, Florida-based company. For more information, please visit www.abcoa.com or www.dealpack.com.

