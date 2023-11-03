ABCoA Celebrates 40 Continuous Years of Excellence Providing Subprime Finance Software Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA), a leading software development company specializing in end-to-end solutions for the subprime finance industry, is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Since 1983, ABCoA has been helping automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate costs, remain compliant, and achieve great success with dependable software and support. ABCoA's flagship product, Deal Pack, is the cornerstone of a software ecosystem that supports every type of loan and aspect of business operations.

When ABCoA was founded in 1983, the Related Finance Company was yet to be conceived and using software to run your used car dealership was unheard of. Much has changed in the world since the early 1980s, but the key to success remains unchanged: Knowing and understanding your financial position at all times. Accounting for the used car industry is unique and highly specialized, especially the subprime BHPH niche. From Related Finance Companies to Floor Planners, participants must adhere to very complex accounting procedures in order to gain the maximum tax benefit allowable by the IRS. The used car dealer must pay attention to each aspect of the business, including compliance issues, Regulation Z, usury laws, sales tax issues, delinquency, recency, repossessions, bankruptcies, and countless others. Overlooking any aspect could be disastrous, and the industry's laws and regulations are constantly changing. Fortunately, software can be leveraged to assist with operations, compliance, and peace of mind.

Choosing the correct software, to assist in oversight and increase your chances of success, is a process that includes researching the software provider itself. It is important to be confident in both the entity and the application. Will they remain in business? Do they constantly improve their application? How is their support? Have they withstood the test of time, public companies, and IRS audits? These questions are crucial in understanding the software provider's level of service and longevity when it comes to maintaining your livelihood. ABCoA has been continuously recognized as a leader and innovator in the subprime finance industry over the last 40 years, helping pioneer the Related Finance Company along with technologies that created markets and are used in peoples' everyday lives. As the industry evolved, so did ABCoA, leading the change in most instances. Most recently, Deal Pack was awarded the Top Online Accounting Software for 2023, based on customer satisfaction and usability. ABCoA continues to invest heavily in research and development, spending $5 million annually to ensure its solutions deliver trust, convenience, and equity in a changing world.

Over the last 40 years, one of the few commonalities in the industry is ABCoA. Most importantly, ABCoA remains a customer-driven company – meeting the needs of customers more effectively than any other software provider by listening to customers and responding to their needs and preferences rapidly. This is evidenced by robust applications, which are continuously updated and contain more features than anything in the marketplace. By developing from the ground up, ABCoA software's foundation is strong and integration is seamless and in real-time. By being proactive and investing heavily in research and development, ABCoA oftentimes outpaces the evolving technological and regulatory landscape. ABCoA's complete software solutions account for every aspect of business operations – including the most crucial financial position.

"ABCoA is more than just a software company. We are a partner and ally to our customers, providing them with the tools they need to grow their businesses and serve their communities. We are grateful for their trust and loyalty over the past 40 years," said Jonathan Hedy, President of ABCoA.

