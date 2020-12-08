ABCoA Deal Pack Expands Capabilities of DMS/LMS Software

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deal Pack Web, the newest and most advanced software in the used car industry, revealed exciting new features and integrations this month. Deal Pack Web is an all-in-one Dealership and Lender Management Software accessed using any modern web browser. It offers cutting-edge tools and deep integrations with the industry's leading vendors.

"Deal Pack Web provides a complete ecosystem of fluid, intelligent technology customized for your exact business needs," stated Jonathan Hedy, President of ABCoA. "Coupled with our network of industry experts and best-in-class vendor partners, we want to help used car dealerships and finance companies recover quickly and prosper more than ever before."

Together with leading lenders, CPAs, vendors, and industry experts, ABCoA Deal Pack is proven to help used car dealerships and finance companies grow successfully in any market conditions. Deal Pack Web is an all-in-one software handling every aspect of retail, BHPH, leasing, direct and indirect lending, and rentals with built-in accounting. Customers properly using Deal Pack have never lost an audit. Participate in a live webinar demo of Deal Pack Web on Thursday, December 17th at 2PM EST to see how Deal Pack Web solves the challenges of today's used car dealerships and finance companies. Visit www.dealpack.com/company-events to register.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA)

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. is a cutting-edge software development company specializing in end-to-end enterprise software for the subprime industry. Since 1983, Advanced Business Computers of America has helped used car dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with all-in-one software and white-glove service after the sale. Deal Pack® is a product of Advanced Business Computers of America, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. Visit www.abcoa.com / www.dealpack.com

For more information about ABCoA Deal Pack, please call Karolina Jarvis at 800.526.5832 or email [email protected].

