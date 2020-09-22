ABCoA Deal Pack Unveils the Next Generation of DMS/LMS Software at User Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During their 2020 User Conference and Deal Pack Boot Camp, ABCoA unveiled its newest Dealership and Lender Management Software to over 900 attendees: Deal Pack Web.

Deal Pack Web is another evolution and leap forward for ABCoA and the used car and subprime finance industries. Deal Pack Web is web-based Dealership and Lender Management Software accessed using any modern browser. It is hosted securely by ABCoA in conjunction with Amazon Web Services with significant performance and design optimizations.

ABCoA Deal Pack - Total solutions for the subprime industry

"Developing a cutting-edge ecosystem of software and payment solutions that enable used car dealerships and subprime finance companies to easily manage all aspects of their business is our mission at ABCoA," stated Jonathan Hedy, President of ABCoA. "When designing a new product, we work hard to ensure feature parity between our current offering (Deal Pack Pro) and our newest offering (Deal Pack Web) at the time of launch. Both products will continue to be developed and supported in parallel - giving users freedom to choose. Best of all, users migrating to Deal Pack Web will not endure a complex data conversion, steep learning curve, or any price increase whatsoever."

By using the same MS-SQL database, conversions from Deal Pack Pro to Deal Pack Web are literally seamless with zero data loss. While the Deal Pack Web user interface is totally new and optimized for modern web browsers, workflows and navigation remain similar to Deal Pack Pro, so both new and existing users feel comfortable using Deal Pack Web with its intuitive design. While there is no sunset planned for Deal Pack Pro - it will continue to be offered to customers and enhanced with new features - Deal Pack Web will likely be the preferred choice for users because of its modern design and performance improvements. Deal Pack Web is available now at rates as low as $75 per month.

Deal Pack first debuted in 2000 as a Windows-based application targeting PC users. This expanded ABCoA's customer base, who had been accustomed to UNIX-based software utilizing IBM hardware. Over the years, Deal Pack evolved into ABCoA's flagship application and remains the only software in the marketplace to offer a fully-integrated General Ledger capable of over 150,000 journal entries unique to subprime finance.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA)

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. is a cutting-edge software development company specializing in end-to-end enterprise software for the subprime automotive and finance industries. Since 1983, Advanced Business Computers of America has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with dependable, all-in-one software and white glove service and support. Deal Pack® is a product of Advanced Business Computers of America, a privately-owned company based in Jacksonville, Florida. Visit www.abcoa.com / www.dealpack.com

For more information about ABCoA Deal Pack, please call 800.526.5832 or email [email protected]

SOURCE ABCoA Deal Pack

