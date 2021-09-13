ABCoA Deal Pack User Conference & Virtual Boot Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees are the backbone of every organization and training them is one of the best ways to increase a company's efficiency and profitability. According to a recent study, only 41% of employees feel adequately trained in their job and prepared for their future work duties. To help customers increase efficiency and profitability, ABCoA Deal Pack is pleased to announce their third annual user conference and virtual boot camp on Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15.

Topics discussed during the event include:

Deal Pack's complete ecosystem, including CRM, desking, e-signing & vaulting, collections, omni-channel payment processing, automated report scheduling, and built-in accounting.

In-depth demonstrations of Deal Pack's Sales, Finance, and Service & Parts modules for Retail, BHPH, Leasing, and Related Finance Companies.

How to reduce delinquency and improve collections using Deal Pack's powerful Collections module with dynamic queues, voice broadcasting, two-way text-messaging, and omni-channel payment processing.

How to keep accounting balanced with Deal Pack's built-in, real-time General Ledger and financial statements.

Benefits of a complete, fully integrated dealer management software with best-in-class integrations, support based entirely in Florida , and a modern web design (Software-as-a-Service) that alleviates IT costs and security concerns.

Since the inaugural event in September 2019, thousands of users and prospects have joined ABCoA Deal Pack's User Conference and Virtual Boot Camp to increase product knowledge, streamline daily operations, eliminate double entry, and increase profit.

"Training employees for success is the key to having a healthy, growing organization," said Jillian Palmer, Business Manager at ABCoA. "The right software can save hundreds of work hours. Training is integral in maximizing new and existing features in the software, and is just as important for seasoned users as it is for new users. That is why we provide free in-person training for life, in addition to our virtual university."

ABCoA Deal Pack also helps with the conversion process by providing new customers with a free conversion and 20 hours of no-charge custom programming.

"A complete, top to bottom dealer management software has countless advantages, especially in uncertain times. In addition to saving time, Deal Pack is the only DMS that comes with a line of credit; dealers who use Deal Pack will be provided floor plan funding guaranteed." The proper tools and training create an environment that all but ensures long-term success.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc.

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) develops cutting-edge enterprise software for the subprime automotive and finance industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with a fully integrated software ecosystem and dependable, white glove support. Deal Pack DMS adheres to the standards set forth by the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS).

Deal Pack® is a product of Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc., a privately-owned, Florida-based company. For more information or to register for the Deal Pack Virtual Bootcamp, please visit www.dealpack.com or call (800) 526-5832.

