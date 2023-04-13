ABCOA Hosts Deal Pack® User Conference for Finance Companies

With a commitment to help subprime finance companies streamline operations and increase profits with its loan management ecosystem, ABCoA hosts its second Deal Pack® User Conference in 2023.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA), a Software-as-a-Service company dedicated to the subprime finance industry and known for Deal Pack® is hosting its sixth User Conference on May 7th and 8th at its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

ABCOA Total software solutions for the subprime industry

ABCoA hosts the Deal Pack® User Conference to provide training and collaboration among users and to maximize productivity and profitability with its leading-edge software ecosystem. The two-day event covers CRM, LOS, LMS, Capsa funding platform, collections, omni-channel payment processing, communications, digital document vaulting, automated reporting, compliance, built-in accounting, and more.

Users are taken through Loan Origination, Scoring, Onboarding, Servicing, and General Ledger modules with ABCoA's Customer Success Specialists. The customer-centric approach allows operators to experience the latest features Deal Pack and cyclCRM have added for customers, in addition to learning how the services eliminate duplication, improve collections, and best practices for success.

"The Deal Pack User Conference is truly a unique experience for our users," says Amir Dabiri, Customer Success Director. "Training our customers how to maximize their investment is at the core of what we do. Our boutique format encourages feedback, participation, and drives further development of the ABCoA family of products." Attendees get the chance to network, learn how new and existing features can improve their operation's daily functions, and see how Deal Pack gives them complete financial visibility of their entire operation at any given moment in time. ABCoA is celebrating its 40th year in business.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc.

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) is a Software-as-a-Service company focused on transforming the subprime industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has helped used car dealerships and subprime finance companies achieve success with innovative and dependable software. Its cloud-native ecosystem supports every type of loan and seamlessly connects every part of business operations. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ABCoA continuously elevates the standard for software in the subprime industry. Founding member of the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS).

Deal Pack® and cyclCRM® are products of Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc., a family-owned and operated, Florida-based company. For more information, please visit www.abcoa.com or www.dealpack.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie McKinney, Director of Sales

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc.

P.O. Box 54221

Jacksonville, FL 32245

(904)354-2073

SOURCE ABCOA