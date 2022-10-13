ABCoA Hosts User Conference For Finance Companies, BHPH and LHPH Dealers

Since the inaugural event three years ago, thousands of users and prospects have joined ABCoA Deal Pack's User Conference and Virtual Boot Camps to increase product knowledge, streamline operations, and increase profit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA), a Software-as-a-Service company entrenched in the used car industry and known for Deal PackÒ and cyclCRMÔ, is hosting their fourth Deal Pack User Conference on October 17th and 18th at their headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

The User Conference covers Deal Pack's complete, cutting-edge ecosystem including cyclCRMÔ, desking, digital document management and vaulting, loan servicing and collections tools, omni-channel payment processing, automated reporting, and its industry-leading, integrated accounting. Speakers provide in-depth training sessions of Deal Pack's Sales, Finance, and Service & Parts modules for retail, BHPH, and leasing dealerships, related finance companies, direct and indirect finance companies.

ABCoA hosts User Conferences to assist its users in reducing delinquency by using Deal Pack's powerful Collections module, how to keep their accounting balanced with Deal Pack's built-in, General Ledger module and real-time accounting, and the benefits of having a fully integrated dealer management software with best-in-class features and integrations. The User Conference also provides attendees a chance to review the latest features, integrations, and innovations Deal Pack has added, in addition to operational fundamentals and best practices.

"The Deal Pack User Conference is a great learning experience for our dealers and finance companies," said Karolina Jarvis, Marketing Assistant at ABCoA. "Not only do they see how to maximize Deal Pack's new and existing features, but they also have an opportunity to collaborate with other Deal Pack users much like a performance group. Our format encourages participation and feedback which directly impacts future development of Deal Pack; there is no cost to attend – breakfast, lunch, and dinner are provided, along with a special event; attendees meet the staff and tour our headquarters. We have a lot of fun!"

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc.

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) is a Software-as-a-Service company focused on transforming the used car industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has helped used car dealerships and subprime finance companies achieve success with innovative and dependable software. Its cloud-native ecosystem supports every type of loan and seamlessly connects every part of business operations. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ABCoA continuously elevates the standard for software in the subprime industry. Founding member of the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS).

