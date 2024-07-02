ABCoA Offers DST Dealership Sales Tools Software to Help Car Dealers Amid CDK Software Hack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent security breach crippling CDK Global customers, ABCoA, a trusted provider of dealership management software ("DMS") since 1983, is extending a helping hand to automotive dealerships nationwide.

DST Dealership Sales Tools is a browser-based dealer management software (DMS) for retail used car dealerships providing unlimited users and locations for $1 per deal. Improve sales and processing time with the brand-new DST Dealership Sales Tools dealer management software DMS. Benefit from more automation, less manual effort, higher satisfaction, and lower costs.

ABCoA's web-based DMS solution, DST Dealership Sales Tools, offers robust features and enhanced security measures to support dealers during this challenging time. For dealers who have reverted to pen and paper to conduct business during the CDK outage, adding inventory, managing leads, pulling credit, desking deals, and printing forms is quick and simple in DST.

Key Points:

Comprehensive Software: ABCoA's DST Dealership Sales Tools is a user-friendly, web-based DMS solution designed for efficiency. It streamlines essential dealership tasks, including inventory management, sales, and customer relations. Quick Implementation: DST is quick to set up and easy to use. Its modern and intuitive web design empowers dealers to start working immediately. ABCoA's customer success team is ready to assist dealers configure forms and maximize DST's capabilities. Security First: DST runs on Microsoft Azure, ensuring robust security features and maximum uptime. Advanced data encryption, regular vulnerability assessments, and proactive monitoring protect sensitive information – and ABCoA never sells customer data. Decades of Experience: ABCoA has been providing dealership management software to automobile dealers since 1983. ABCoA's deep understanding of the industry and DMS needs can help new and used car dealers during this difficult time. Affordability: In solidarity with CDK users, ABCoA is offering DST Dealership Sales Tools to dealers until their CDK system is restored and fully operational. Dealers can activate DST risk-free. DST charges $1 per deal; DST does not charge a setup fee or monthly fees per user or location.

"During times of crisis, our community becomes our greatest asset," said Jonathan Hedy, President of ABCoA, developer of DST DMS. "We extend our hand to fellow dealerships, providing DST Dealership Sales Tools as a reliable alternative to their DMS and CRM software. Together, we learn, adapt, and overcome challenges to ensure business continuity for dealers and consumers."

For more information or to activate your DST Dealership Sales Tools account, visit www.dstdms.com.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA)

ABCoA is a Software-as-a-Service company focused on the subprime industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies connect every part of business operations. Quality, innovation, and reliability underpin ABCoA's operating philosophy, alongside uncompromising customer service. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ABCoA continuously elevates the standard for software in the subprime industry. Founding member of the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS).

All trademarks, logos, and brand names are the property of their respective owners. All company, product, and service names are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks, and brands does not imply endorsement. DST Dealership Sales Tools® is a product of Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. For more information, visit www.DSTDMS.com.

Media Contact

Evie Hedy

Vice President

[email protected]

800-526-5832

SOURCE ABCoA