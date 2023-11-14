ABCoA Talks About How to Save Money and Boost Business with Car Leasing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans struggle with expensive car payments, leasing is the best answer to lowering car payments without compromising vehicle quality. Leasing is also very beneficial for used car dealerships, to provide customers a newer and more reliable car, and subprime lenders, to provide more attractive terms.

Leasing is a form of financing that allows consumers to use a vehicle for a fixed period of time and pay only for the depreciation of the vehicle. Unlike traditional financing, leasing does not require a large down payment or a long-term commitment. Consumers typically have a lower car payment and enjoy the benefits of driving a newer, more reliable, and different car every few years.

Leasing benefits are not only good for consumers, but also for dealerships and lenders. According to ABCoA, a leading software provider for the automotive and finance industries, leasing can help dealerships increase their sales volume, customer retention, and profitability. Leasing can also help lenders diversify their portfolio, reduce their risk exposure, and comply with the latest accounting standards and economic trends. However, leasing is not as simple as it sounds. It involves complex calculations, contracts, and compliance issues that can be daunting for both dealers and consumers. Having a software solution that can handle all the aspects of car leasing with ease and accuracy is essential.

ABCoA Deal Pack is an all-in-one software that offers fully integrated sales, leasing, finance, and service modules with real-time accounting. It can help dealerships and lenders manage leases from start to finish, from generating quotes and contracts to tracking payments and expenses. It can also help you stay compliant with the complex laws and accounting rules unique to leasing, such as the FASB ASC 842, IFRS 16, and GASB 87 lease accounting standards that require lessees to recognize lease assets and liabilities on their balance sheets.

With Deal Pack, you can take advantage of the growing demand for car leasing in the market and turn a challenging time into a prosperous time for your business. Whether you are a dealership or a finance company, Deal Pack can help you streamline your operations, improve your customer service, and increase your bottom line. To learn more about how ABCoA Deal Pack can help you with leasing efforts, visit dealpack.com today. ABCoA offers free demos, training, and support to help you get started.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc.

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) is a Software-as-a-Service company focused on the subprime industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication and costs, remain compliant, and achieve great success with fully integrated software and dependable support. Its cloud-native ecosystem seamlessly connects every part of business operations. ABCoA serves customers of all types and sizes nationwide and around the world. Quality, innovation, and reliability underpin its operating philosophy, alongside uncompromising customer service. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and recently awarded Top Online Accounting Software for Deal Pack (based on Customer Satisfaction x Usability), ABCoA continuously elevates the standard for software in the subprime industry. Founding member of the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS). Deal Pack is a software product of ABCoA. For more information, please visit abcoa.com or dealpack.com.

