ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program

Microsoft's Mixed Reality Partners, including solutions integrators and digital agencies, have expressed a strong interest in bundling HoloLens rentals with their solutions to help fuel pilot programs. Coupled with value added services including imaging, logistical and operational support provided by ABCOMRENTS, this approach creates a bundled solution of software and device across all industries.

"The rental program for Microsoft HoloLens just launched in February and we have seen a huge demand for devices! We are hopeful that the special pricing will be of interest to developers across multiple industries who will then be able to create demo programs, test the device, and deploy for new pilot programs. At just $500 a month, the price can't be beat. It's really the perfect opportunity for exploring the possibilities of mixed reality," said Sonny Goyal, Managing Director at ABCOMRENTS (www.abcomrents.com).

ABCOMRENTS' Microsoft HoloLens rentals will feature the Commercial Suite, which is particularly well-suited to enterprise users since it supports Windows Store for Business, Bitlocker data encryption, Azure Active Directory for PIN-based identification, Windows Update for Business and mobile device management.

To learn more about ABCOMRENTS Microsoft HoloLens rentals, please email a HoloLens Rental Specialist at HoloLens@abcomrents.com or visit https://www.abcomrents.com/microsoft-hololens-rental.

Promotion Terms & Conditions: Promotion expires June 30th. Promotion only applies to NEW rental orders placed between April 15 and June 30. Delivery must be taken by December 31, 2018. Limit of 5 devices per Customer. Use case for promotion to include exploratory phases, demos & pilot programs. This promotion is not valid for tradeshow/event rentals. Taxes & Shipping Additional. Rental Contract Terms & Conditions will apply.

About ABCOMRENTS: A Solutions-Focused Technology Rental Company that specializes in Interactive Technology, Digital Signage Solutions, Video Walls and IT/Computer Equipment to the Event Rental Industry. We provide all facets of technology to support trade shows, user conferences, product launches or any specialty event. We believe every client is a partner, working together to build a solution by bridging technology and people to ensure a flawless event.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic_M6WoRZ7k

