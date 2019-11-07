ABCOMRENTS Brings Spatial Computers to the Rental Industry Through Partnership with Magic Leap

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCOMRENTS announced the addition of Magic Leap's spatial computing devices – which enable users to see and interact with digital content using the space around them as the medium – to their current line of rental offerings.

Magic Leap One Creator Edition's lightweight headset rentals move digital content beyond the confines of 2D computer screens to create 360-degree immersive experiences. The device's cameras, sensors, speakers, and optical relay work together with a super-powered, pocket-sized processor to provide unique input to the user's visual system. By blending virtual reality with augmented reality and artificial intelligence, spatial computing promises to accelerate the efficiency of how we create and consume information.

Organizations can now rent these spatial computing systems through ABCOMRENTS by the event or month-to-month use for development purposes or to enhance events, trade show exhibits, experiential events, or training sessions. In addition, companies that are considering purchasing Magic Leap One Creator Edition now have the ability to test it out through ABCOMRENTS prior to making the investment.

"ABCOMRENTS prides itself on being the first to bring new and exciting technology offerings to the rental industry. Spatial computing is the future of interactive technology, and Magic Leap is leading the way," remarked Vishal Goyal, Director of Business Development at ABCOMRENTS. "Whether you want to bring your architectural drawings to life or enhance your next training program, Magic Leap's game-changing spatial computing technology gives businesses the chance to create highly engaging and memorable experiences," he added.

From retail to manufacturing, architecture, engineering, construction, education, healthcare, and entertainment; all industries can benefit from the unique "mixed reality" experiences offered by Magic Leap One Creator Edition's. There are many additional resources for Magic Leap One as well. RoOomy, which is a virtual furniture placement app used by real estate and interior design professionals as well as home furniture retailers, is one of many apps that can be used on Magic Leap.

Organizations that want to find out how spatial computing rentals can be incorporated into their business environment should contact the experts at ABCOMRENTS for information and a demo.

About ABCOMRENTS

As the leading provider of IT and Digital Signage for over 30 years, ABCOMRENTS builds partnerships with clients in the event and tradeshow industry by providing the most innovative technology solutions. The unparalleled technical support that we provide allows us to work together as an extension of the client to help execute flawless, technology-rich events. Our goal is to bridge technology and people to create a truly unforgettable experience. For more information, visit: www.abcomrents.com.

