ABCOMRENTS Donates Large Format LCD Displays To Chicago Educational Institutions

"We are very excited to bring this technology to Chicago Public Schools to help deliver program benefits. As technology changes, we are constantly updating our rental stock with the latest offerings, but that leaves us with perfectly good equipment on hand that can be repurposed for a greater cause. We started looking into alternative uses for this equipment and settled on supporting Chicago Public Schools. We're especially pleased with this option because it will benefit people of all ages," said Sonny Goyal, Managing Director at ABCOMRENTS (www.abcomrents.com).

Chicago Public Schools plans to use the donated materials at their Parent University campuses, an innovative neighborhood-based program that uses a combination of in-person and online learning to help parents access educational opportunities that can drive success for the whole family.

"This generous donation will provide students and parents with additional technology that will help the district facilitate workshops at Parent University campuses – making high-quality programming more accessible to families across the city," said Hollie Ware-Jaye, Deputy-Chief Officer at CPS' Office of Family and Community Engagement in Education (FACE).

Harry S Truman is one of seven City Colleges of Chicago, housing a diverse population of students, representing over 152 countries. Truman is in the Uptown area and takes pride in supporting a learning environment that is inclusive of all.

"Through this generous donation from ABCOMRENTS, Truman will revitalize some of its classrooms to support a 21st Century learning environment. Additional monitors will allow professors to utilize a variety of digital media to assure the diverse needs of our students are addressed. These monitors will also be used to expand student learning spaces throughout our institution. By enhancing student work areas throughout our college, we can assure students have opportunities to work collaboratively and independently beyond the walls of their classrooms. This donation will enhance Truman's ability to support an inclusive learning environment and expand our reach for generations to come," explained Shawn L. Jackson, Ph.D., Interim President of Truman.

