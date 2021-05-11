AbCorp Expands Its Additive Manufacturing (3D Print) Offering

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp), one of the longest-standing manufacturing service providers, announces the addition of new 3D print capabilities at its Boston-based Center of Excellence.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of automated inspection from SolutionIX, and industrial dyeing from Girbau, to complement ABCorp's lineup of cutting-edge technology in our Boston, MA-based Additive Manufacturing Center (AMC)," says William Brown, CEO of ABCorp.

The AMC is located in ABCorp's highly secure 125,000 s.f., state-of-the-art facility and powered by multiple HP 3D print engines including Jet Fusion 5210 industrial systems and Jet Fusion 580 full-color 3D printers. Available materials include HP 3D High Reusability PA 12, BASF Ultrasint® TPU01, HP 3D High Reusability PP enabled by BASF, and full-color HP 3D High Reusability CB PA 12. ABCorp also offers finishing with AMT's PostPro3D smoothing system.



The SolutionIX C500 with GeoMagic ControlX software is an automated inspection and reverse engineering solution that scans with an accuracy down to .01mm and streamlines First Article Inspections (FAI). The Girbau DY130 is a turnkey automated dyeing system that delivers consistent color for MJF parts. These new capabilities enable ABCorp to better calibrate part tolerances for exacting applications and deliver a more customized end product.

"Similar to qualifying an injection mold, we can dial in the MJF 5210 process to a customer's needs through printing, inspecting, and modifying the model and deliver unparalleled part quality in a highly secure environment. And dyeing is an industry staple for MJF parts but can be messy and inconsistent. The Girbau DY130 allows us to offer an automated dyeing system with superior and consistent quality at a competitive price," says Neil Glazebrook, VP of 3D Solutions at ABCorp.

About ABCorp

ABCorp is a manufacturing services company with a legacy tracing back more than two centuries, through American Bank Note Company, to 1795 and assisting the newly established First Bank of the United States design and produce better, more counterfeit-resistant currency.

We are expert in counterfeit and fraud prevention and called upon to design manufacturing processes where the tolerance for error is zero.

Our products and services facilitate millions of transactions around the globe each day. No company has more experience in the areas of authentication, payments, and secure access.

Today, ABCorp designs, manufactures, and personalizes contactless credit cards, 3D-prints highly detailed functional prototypes and production parts, and delivers omnichannel content to elevate the customer experience. These are just a few of the things we do.

For more information about ABCorp's new HP 3D Printing capabilities, please visit: www.ABCorp.com or email at [email protected]

Related Files

ABCorp 3D Press Release - Scanning & Dye - FINAL FOR RELEASE.pdf

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE ABCorp