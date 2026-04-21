ABD Group Expands Côte d'Ivoire Partnership with €500+ Million Infrastructure Agreement, Bringing Total Project Portfolio in Côte d'Ivoire to Over €1.4 Billion

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABD Group, a Philadelphia-based infrastructure developer and investor, today announced a new agreement with the Government of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to develop and finance a pipeline of priority infrastructure projects exceeding €500 million. The agreement marks a major milestone in ABD Group's more than 15-year presence in Côte d'Ivoire, building on over €850 million of projects already developed, financed, and delivered in the country and bringing its total project portfolio in Côte d'Ivoire to more than €1.4 billion.

H.E. Adama Coulibaly, Minister of Economy, Finance and Budget, and John Nevergole, CEO of ABD Group, in Washington, D.C. during a Corporate Council on Africa roundtable at the 2026 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, in the presence of the Honorable David Fogel, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The agreement was signed on April 16, 2026 by H.E. Adama Coulibaly, Minister of Economy, Finance and Budget, and John Nevergole, CEO of ABD Group, in Washington, D.C. during a Corporate Council on Africa roundtable at the 2026 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, in the presence of the Honorable David Fogel, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to Côte d'Ivoire and our confidence in the country's continued growth as an attractive and open market for U.S. companies," said John Nevergole, CEO of ABD Group. "We appreciate the continued support of the U.S. Government, whose commercial engagement has been a key catalyst in advancing U.S. commercial efforts in Côte d'Ivoire."

Minister Coulibaly welcomed the expanded partnership. "Together, we can make this partnership a powerful driver of economic development and improved living standards for our people," he said.

"Collaborations of this nature are what we envisioned through the expanded U.S.-Côte d'Ivoire commercial engagement we've pursued under the U.S.-Côte d'Ivoire Commercial and Investment Partnership and the TABI initiative. This alignment of American private-sector initiative and expertise with the expressed priorities of Côte d'Ivoire will hopefully be a model of success we can build off and replicate across sectors," said Assistant Secretary David Fogel.

"This agreement demonstrates how American companies deliver real results – creating opportunities for U.S. companies while supporting Côte d'Ivoire's development," said the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Côte d'Ivoire Junaid Munir. "We commend John Nevergole and ABD Group for their long-term commitment and leadership in delivering high-impact infrastructure projects. By mobilizing private investment and strengthening essential infrastructure, we are advancing shared prosperity for both Americans and Ivorians."

The new pipeline of projects will target key sectors including water, healthcare, and education, aligned with Côte d'Ivoire's National Development Plan and its objective of accelerating sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

ABD Group has operated in Côte d'Ivoire for more than 15 years, delivering large-scale national infrastructure programs across key sectors and demonstrating the ability to execute complex, multi-site projects at scale. The company's activities currently support more than 1,000 jobs across project sites nationwide, contributing to local workforce development and economic growth.

The agreement was reached with the support of the U.S. Government through initiatives including the Technical Assistance for Bankable Infrastructure (TABI) program and the U.S.–Côte d'Ivoire Commercial and Investment Partnership (CIP), which have helped advance U.S. private-sector engagement in the country.

Côte d'Ivoire remains one of Africa's most dynamic investment markets, and this initiative is expected to attract additional U.S. investors and deepen the commercial relationship between the two countries.

About ABD Group

ABD Group is a U.S.-based project developer and investor focused exclusively on Africa, founded in 2006. The company develops, finances, and delivers large-scale critical infrastructure projects across the continent in close partnership with African governments. Since inception, ABD Group has delivered more than $3 billion in infrastructure projects spanning healthcare, education, water, energy, transport, and agriculture.

For more information, visit africa-bd.com.

SOURCE ABD Group